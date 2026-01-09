Tips Are Taxable In Bulgaria: Your 2026 Essential Compliance Guide

In Bulgaria, tips left for waiters, bartenders, drivers, and other service workers often raise questions regarding their tax and social security treatment. The National Revenue Agency (NRA) has clarified that tips are not considered a separate type of income. Instead, they are treated as part of an employee's wages and are subject to both taxation and social security contributions.

How Tips Are Classified

For employees working in restaurants, cafes, and similar establishments, tips are directly connected to the work they perform. Although customers provide the payment rather than employers, tips are treated as additional compensation for labor. The method of payment, whether cash, card, or through a digital platform, does not change how tips are taxed or treated for social security purposes.

Key points for employees and employers in Bulgaria:

Income Classification

Tips are considered employment income and must be included in an employee's gross wages.

Employer Responsibilities

Employers are required to include all tips in employees' monthly gross wages and handle the withholding and payment of income tax and social security contributions. This means employees do not bear direct responsibility for these payments.

Social Security Contributions

Tips are included when calculating social security contributions, which cover pension and health insurance as well as contributions to other state social security funds.

Payment Method Neutrality

Regardless of how tips are received, cash, card, or digital platform, the tax and social security treatment remains the same.

Documentation Requirements

Maintaining transparency and proper documentation of tips helps both parties avoid potential penalties from the NRA.

Compliance Benefits

Proper treatment of tips in Bulgaria provides security and benefits for both employees and employers. Employees gain social security benefits that accurately reflect their total income, including pension rights and health insurance coverage. Meanwhile, employers fulfill their legal obligations to tax and social security authorities, reducing the risk of penalties and ensuring compliance with Bulgarian labor and tax law.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.