Freelancing In Bulgaria: Legal Setup And Tax Essentials You Need To Know

Freelancing is on the rise in Bulgaria, with professionals across IT, digital marketing, design, and consulting embracing the flexibility and autonomy it brings. But stepping into self-employment also means taking care of your legal and tax obligations. Before launching your freelance activity, it's crucial to understand what's required to stay compliant and avoid potential penalties.

Getting Started as a Freelancer in Bulgaria

Working legally as a freelancer in Bulgaria involves several administrative steps. These include:

Registering in the BULSTAT Register at the Registry Agency as a self-employed individual.

at the Registry Agency as a self-employed individual. Informing the National Revenue Agency (NRA) about the start of your freelance activity.

about the start of your freelance activity. Choosing your social security scheme , with options ranging from basic pension contributions to full coverage.

, with options ranging from basic pension contributions to full coverage. Paying monthly contributions and submitting declarations to the NRA based on your chosen income.

to the NRA based on your chosen income. Handling tax matters , including advance income tax payments, especially if you serve international clients.

, including advance income tax payments, especially if you serve international clients. VAT registration, which becomes mandatory once your income exceeds the threshold—this is particularly important for those providing services within the EU.

These obligations may seem manageable at first, but even small mistakes can lead to unwanted contact with tax or social security authorities.

Eurofast's Take

Freelancing offers flexibility—but also responsibility. At Eurofast, we help freelancers in Bulgaria register correctly, manage their taxes, and keep up with monthly obligations. Our team ensures you stay compliant while saving time and effort on administrative tasks. With our guidance, you can focus on growing your client base instead of worrying about paperwork.

