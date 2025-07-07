Bulgaria's SAF-T System Coming In 2026: Key Compliance Insights

Bulgaria is set to implement the Standard Audit File for Tax (SAF-T) system from 1 January 2026, marking a significant milestone in the country's digital tax compliance landscape. The National Revenue Agency (NRA) has confirmed that letters will be sent to around 460 companies required to report their accounting data in the SAF-T format. This article explains which businesses are affected, what data must be included, key submission deadlines, and how SAF-T will transform tax administration in Bulgaria.

Which Companies Must Comply with Bulgaria's SAF-T Requirements?

According to the NRA, SAF-T obligations will apply to enterprises classified as "large" under Bulgaria's Accounting Act, specifically those registered with the Large Taxpayers and Insurers Territorial Directorate. Companies must meet at least one of the following conditions:

Generated net sales revenue of over BGN 300 million in 2023;

Made net payments exceeding BGN 3.5 million to the NRA for taxes and social security contributions in 2023.

The NRA will send official notifications based on data from the Transitional and Final Provisions of the 2025 State Budget Law.

What Must Be Included in the SAF-T File?

Businesses must provide detailed accounting and tax data, including:

Identification details of the taxable entity and its beneficial owner;

Complete accounting records with accounts, balances, movements, transactions, tax rates, and calculated taxes;

Purchase and sales documents, including customer and supplier information;

Payment methods and transaction details;

Fixed asset information with inventory movements and depreciation data;

Inventory stocks and movements;

Standardised nomenclatures to ensure consistency;

Technical information on file submission and the software used.

Deadlines for SAF-T Submission

The SAF-T file must generally be submitted monthly by the 14th day of the month following the reporting month. Exceptions include:

Information on fixed assets' stock and movements, submitted annually by 30 June of the following year, aligned with corporate income tax filing deadlines.

Inventory stock and movement data, submitted upon request by the revenue authority within the specified timeframe.

Latest Developments and Regulatory Updates

The NRA has concluded its public consultation on the executive order that will define the SAF-T file's format, structure, content, and submission method. The final order is expected soon, incorporating feedback from stakeholders.

Pilot Phase Begins July 2025

Starting 1 July 2025, the NRA will conduct pilot testing of the SAF-T system. Invitations will be extended to companies selected from those volunteering for early participation. The pilot will run until the end of 2025, allowing selected businesses to adapt to the SAF-T requirements ahead of full-scale implementation in 2026.

Benefits of SAF-T Adoption in Bulgaria

The adoption of SAF-T in Bulgaria will modernise tax compliance processes and deliver multiple benefits, including:

Faster, more targeted communication between the NRA and taxpayers;

Reduced administrative burden through digital data submission;

Enhanced accuracy, transparency, and consistency in tax reporting;

Improved taxpayer confidence and voluntary compliance with Bulgarian tax and social security laws.

Eurofast's Take: Ensuring SAF-T Compliance in Bulgaria

Bulgaria's SAF-T requirements signal a significant change for businesses, especially large enterprises. Early action is essential to update accounting systems, train teams, and align reporting processes with SAF-T standards. At Eurofast, we offer tailored assistance to prepare your organisation for SAF-T compliance, ensuring you stay ahead of regulatory changes and avoid costly penalties.

