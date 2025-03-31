Launch Of SAF-T Reporting In Bulgaria

The Bulgarian National Revenue Agency (NRA) has officially confirmed the implementation of the Standard Audit File for Tax (SAF-T) reporting, beginning in 2026. This marks a significant move towards the digitalisation of tax compliance. SAF-T is an internationally recognised, standardised format for electronically submitting detailed accounting information to tax authorities. Its adoption enhances transparency, promotes consistency, and streamlines reporting for businesses operating in Bulgaria.

Phased Implementation Timeline

To facilitate a smooth transition, SAF-T in Bulgaria will be introduced in several phases:

From January 2026: Large enterprises with net revenue exceeding BGN 300 million or tax liabilities over BGN 3.5 million.

From January 2028: Medium-sized enterprises with net revenue above BGN 15 million or tax liabilities exceeding BGN 1.5 million.

From January 2030: All remaining taxpayers, including small businesses registered for VAT.

This structured rollout mirrors practices in other European jurisdictions and follows the OECD's framework for digital tax compliance.

SAF-T Reporting Requirements

The SAF-T structure mandates the submission of different types of reports at set intervals:

Monthly Reports: Include general ledger entries, accounts payable/receivable, and sales and purchase invoices. These are due by the 14th of the following month.

Annual Reports: Relate to fixed assets and must be submitted by June 30 of the subsequent year.

On-Demand Reports: Cover inventory information, submitted upon request by the tax authorities.

Importantly, a six-month transitional period following the initial implementation will allow businesses to make corrections without penalties.

Technical Structure & National Adaptation

Bulgaria's SAF-T model is based on the OECD XML schema, already in use across multiple European countries. The Bulgarian version, however, includes specific modifications to reflect national tax legislation. The first draft of the SAF-T XML schema (XSD) has been released, with further refinements expected prior to the 2026 launch.

The NRA has also indicated ongoing consideration of potential e-invoicing regulations, following a 2021 public consultation.

Eurofast's Take

The introduction of SAF-T in Bulgaria signals a new era of tax transparency and automation. Businesses should begin assessing their current accounting systems for compatibility and prepare for the necessary adaptations. Early alignment with SAF-T requirements will ensure compliance and minimise disruption.

Eurofast's dedicated tax and accounting teams in Bulgaria are closely monitoring developments and stand ready to assist companies in adjusting their processes, navigating regulatory updates, and implementing digital solutions to meet SAF-T standards.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.