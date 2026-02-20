Bulgaria Tax Card 2026

Eurofast ’s articles from Eurofast are most popular:

1. Individuals

1.1 Personal Income Tax

Resident individuals are taxed on their worldwide income, while non-residents are taxed on their income derived from sources in Bulgaria.

1.1.1 Residency

In general, individuals are considered tax residents if:

They have stayed in Bulgaria for more than 183 days in any 12-month period or

The center of their vital interests is in Bulgaria (determined in view of their personal and economic ties to the country, e.g., factors like permanent address in Bulgaria, family, employment, possession of property, etc.)

1.1.2 Tax Rates

A flat tax rate of 10% on the taxable income is applicable.

1.1.3 Taxable Income

Employment income including salary payments, bonuses, housing allowances etc. Income from the distribution of dividends Interest income 1 Income from other economic activities (such as agricultural activities, royalties, activities performed under civil contracts etc.) Capital gains from the sale of property Rental income

Notes: 1 10% tax applicable under certain circumstances e.g., when the source of the income is outside the EU

1.1.4 Exempt Income

Income from selling residential properties, when such a sale is not by occupation (under certain circumstances) 100% Income from selling movable properties except for works of art and antiques, new vehicles and others 100% Income from disposal of financial instruments in resident companies; shares, bonds etc. 100% Income from insurance - pensions, maternity and sickness, unemployment benefits etc. 100% Capital gains from disposal of shares on regulated Bulgarian/EU/EEA stock market 100% Interest and rebates on Bulgarian government securities, municipality and corporate bonds, and similar bonds from EU / EEA 100% Income derived in line with legislation related to disability persons 100% Interests on bank accounts in commercial banks situated in Bulgaria, the EU, and the EEA 100% Insurance claims (benefits) 100% Rent, lease, or similar for use of agricultural land 100% Persons with low work efficiency of 50% and more than 50% Annual taxfree income of EUR 4,050

Income of registered tobacco and agricultural farmers 60% Sales of manufactured products from agriculture (excluding the above), forestry, hunting and fishing, royalties, remuneration of actors; income from handicraft 40% Income of freelancers (notary, accountant, etc. except lawyer); civil contract remuneration 25% Income from freelance work as a lawyer 40% Rental income or other kind of income formed from providing of rights of usage of a property; sale or exchange of real property (the taxable income is the difference between the sales price and the acquisition one) 10%

1.1.5 Deductible Expenses

Mandatody social security and health insurance contributions The whole amount Gifts and donations to certain qualified beneficiary organizations in Bulgaria and EU/EEA Member States At the amount of 5%, 15%, or 50% of the annual tax base Interest on mortgage loans to young families under certain conditions Only for the first EUR 51,130 of the mortgage loan

1.1.6 Non-Deductible Expenses

Expenses that are not documented properly Expenses relating to hidden profit distributions Withholding taxes received from a third party Penalties, fines, etc.

1.2 Social Security Contributions

The social security contributions are between 32.7%- 33.4% in total (paid by the employer and the employee). There are different amounts of minimum social security taxable incomes according to the company's activity. The cap of the monthly social security base from 01.04.2025 is BGN 4,130 (approx. EUR 2,111.63) without exception.

Foreigners could be exempt from social security contributions in Bulgaria or the contributions paid in Bulgaria could be recognized in their home country under applicable social security treaties.

2.Corporate Tax

2.1 Corporate Income Tax

According to the Corporate Income Tax Law, resident companies are generally subject to corporate tax on their worldwide income, while non-resident companies are taxed only on their income derived from sources in Bulgaria.

2.1.1 Residency

A company is considered to be a Bulgarian tax resident if:

It is incorporated under Bulgarian legislation; or

It is a legal entity established following EU Regulation 2157/2001 or a cooperative established under EU Regulation 1453/2003, provided that it has a registered seat in Bulgaria and is entered into a Bulgarian register.

2.1.2 Tax Rates

The tax rate is flat and it is 10% on the taxable profit.

Note: Entities in scope of the EU/global minimum tax rules may face an effective tax rate of 15% under Pillar Two.

