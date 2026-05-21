What Employers Need To Know About New Form I-129 And H-1B Cap Filings

Effective April 1, 2026, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (“USCIS”) implemented a revised edition of Form I-129, Petition for a Nonimmigrant Worker, including significant updates to the H Classification Supplement. These changes coincide with broader structural developments affecting H-1B and H-1B cap adjudications, including increased data transparency, enhanced integrity measures, and new fee considerations.

Collectively, these developments reflect a clear shift in USCIS adjudications toward greater emphasis on consistency, specificity, and cross-referenced data validation throughout the H-1B process. Employers should be prepared for increased scrutiny of any inconsistencies among H-1B registrations, Labor Condition Applications (“LCAs”), and Form I-129 filings. This article highlights key updates to the revised form and provides practical guidance to help employers proactively manage compliance and reduce adjudication risk.

Key Takeaways

Employers should keep the following priorities in mind when preparing H-1B filings under the revised form:

Consistency is critical: Information must align across the H-1B registration (if applicable), LCA, Form I-129, and supporting documents.

Information must align across the H-1B registration (if applicable), LCA, Form I-129, and supporting documents. SOC code alignment is essential: The selected SOC code must remain consistent and accurately reflect job duties throughout the process.

The selected SOC code must remain consistent and accurately reflect job duties throughout the process. Specificity is now required: Employers must clearly define degree fields, experience requirements, and job duties in the H Supplement.

Employers must clearly define degree fields, experience requirements, and job duties in the H Supplement. Wage levels must be defensible: Wage data should be consistent and supported by the role’s complexity and internal compensation structure.

Wage data should be consistent and supported by the role’s complexity and internal compensation structure. Pre-filing strategy matters: Employers should finalize position details before registration and conduct a full consistency audit prior to filing.

Employers should finalize position details before registration and conduct a full consistency audit prior to filing. New fee considerations apply: Certain H-1B petitions may trigger a $100,000 supplemental fee, particularly for consular cases.

Key Revisions to the H-1B Data Collection Form

The revised Form I‑129 requires employers to provide more detailed and structured information regarding the proffered position, particularly within the H Data Collection and Filing Fee Exemption Supplement.

Employers must now clearly identify:

The minimum education level required for the position;

The specific field(s) of study that are acceptable;

Any minimum experience requirements;

Whether the role involves supervisory responsibilities; and

A more detailed description of job duties tied to the stated requirements.

These revisions enable USCIS to assess specialty occupation eligibility more directly under the Immigration and Nationality Act (“INA”), reducing reliance on generalized or broadly drafted job descriptions.1

Practical implications.

This revised structure reduces flexibility at the petition stage. Inconsistencies between stated minimum requirements and supporting documentation are now easier for adjudicators to detect, increasing the likelihood of Requests for Evidence (“RFEs”) where the record is not internally consistent.

Increased Emphasis on Cross-Platform Consistency

USCIS is increasingly adjudicating H‑1B filings holistically, comparing information across multiple platforms and stages of the process. This enhanced cross‑referencing is particularly relevant for employers with PERM Labor Certifications (ETA 9089s) on file or in progress, as USCIS may assess whether job duties, special skills, and minimum requirements align across immigration filings.

Required alignment across filings.

Employers should ensure consistency among:

The H‑1B electronic registration;

The certified LCA);

Form I‑129, including the H Data Collection Supplement; and

Supporting documentation, such as offer letters and support statements.

Even minor variations may prompt questions regarding the accuracy or reliability of the filing, increasing the risk of RFEs or delayed adjudication.2

SOC code and wage level consistency.

The Standard Occupational Classification (“SOC”) code should remain uniform throughout the process—from registration through petition filing—and must align with the described job duties. Similarly, wage data must be internally consistent and defensible. USCIS expects the offered and LCA wage levels to correspond with the role’s complexity, level of responsibility, and stated requirements. Unexplained discrepancies may invite heightened scrutiny and delay adjudication.

Position requirements and beneficiary qualifications.

The revised H Supplement facilitates a more direct comparison between the employer’s stated minimum requirements and the beneficiary’s actual education and experience. Where a specific field of study is required, the record should clearly demonstrate alignment or provide a well‑supported explanation of equivalency.

Practical Guidance to Minimize RFEs and Denials

In this data‑driven adjudicatory environment, employers are well‑served by adopting a front‑loaded compliance strategy.

Finalize position details prior to registration.

Employers should confirm job duties, minimum requirements, SOC code, and wage level before registration, rather than treating registration as a preliminary step. Post‑registration changes are increasingly difficult to reconcile.

Draft the LCA and Form I‑129 in coordination.

Job descriptions and requirements should be closely aligned across filings. Differences in phrasing or substance may be viewed as inconsistencies.

Clearly define degree requirements and substantiate wage levels.

Avoid generalized degree requirements and instead identify specific acceptable fields of study with a clear nexus to job duties. Wage level selection should be supported by the role’s complexity, responsibility level, and, where applicable, internal compensation structures.

Conduct a pre‑filing consistency audit.

Before submission, employers should confirm uniform SOC codes, consistent wage data, aligned job duties, and consistency between position requirements and beneficiary qualifications

The $100,000 Supplemental Fee

USCIS has also implemented a $100,000 supplemental fee applicable to certain H-1B petitions filed on or after September 21, 2025.3

The fee may apply where:

The beneficiary is outside the United States; and

The petition seeks consular notification or processing, rather than a change of status. This is particularly relevant for H-1B cap cases filed as “Notify the Office.”

The fee generally does not apply to:

Change of status filings within the United States; and

Extensions or amendments.

For employers recruiting talent from abroad, the potential applicability of this fee may materially affect hiring decisions and workforce planning.

Conclusion

The April 1, 2026, revisions to Form I-129 reflect an evolution in USCIS adjudication toward data-driven review and enhanced cross-filing validation. USCIS is expected to continue closely comparing information across all stages of the H-1B process, with the ability to readily identify discrepancies among related filings.

To mitigate adjudication risk, employers should adopt a proactive and integrated approach to H-1B preparation —ensuring that registration data, LCA filings, and petition materials are aligned from the outset. In the current adjudicatory environment, precision and internal consistency are no longer simply best practices; they are essential components of a successful H-1B filing strategy.

Footnotes

1. See U.S. Citizenship & Immigr. Servs., Form I-129, Petition for a Nonimmigrant Worker, and associated instructions (rev. Feb. 27, 2026), https://www.uscis.gov/i-129 .

2. See U.S. Citizenship & Immigr. Servs., H-1B Specialty Occupations, DOD Cooperative Research and Development Project Workers, and Fashion Models, https://www.uscis.gov/working-in-the-united-states/h-1b-specialty-occupations (last visited Apr. 8, 2026) .