ICE Just Made Some I-9 Errors More Expensive

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In March, ICE quietly changed the practical risk of Form I-9 errors. Some mistakes that employers long viewed as fixable may now be treated as substantive violations from the start.
That means immediate fine exposure instead of the familiar 10-business-day cure period many employers relied on.
What changed?
ICE updated its Form I-9 inspection fact sheet on March 16, 2026 and now more than 10 categories of errors previously treated as technical are now treated as substantive, with current per-form penalties ranging from $288 to $2,861.
Why this matters?
This is not just housekeeping.
It changes the risk of ordinary onboarding mistakes.
What used to feel like a paperwork issue and mistakes that employers could fix are now part of a penalty analysis from the start.
Which errors now look more dangerous?
A few examples stand out:
- Missing employee date of birth in Section 1
- Missing USCIS or A-number where required
- Missing employer representative name or title
- Missing first day of employment in the certification
- Incomplete Section 2 document details, even if document copies were kept
- Improper use of remote verification procedures
- Certain electronic I-9 system deficiencies involving audit trails, e-signatures, or security documentation
One especially important shift: keeping document copies is no longer the safety net many employers thought it was for missing Section 2 details.
Under the new framework, those omissions may still be treated as substantive violations.
Why remote and decentralized onboarding increase risk?
If your organization has remote onboarding, multiple hiring locations, decentralized I-9 completion, or heavy reliance on electronic systems, small inconsistencies can multiply quickly.
And because fines are assessed per form, the exposure can add up fast.
What should employers do now?
This is a good time to review your I-9 process before an inspection happens. Best practice is a proactive internal audit, with immigration counsel as it provides privileged protection and clear guidance.
A smart review should focus on:
- existing forms with errors now treated as substantive
- training HR and onboarding teams to complete every field accurately
- confirming E-Verify enrollment if using remote verification
- checking whether your electronic I-9 system truly meets compliance requirements
- having a clear response plan if ICE serves a Notice of Inspection
Practical takeaway
The practical shift is simple:
Form I-9 is moving from “fix later” to “fix now.”
Many common Form I-9 mistakes are now classified as substantive violations, triggering immediate fines between $288 and $2,861 per form.
The long-standing opportunity to cure many mistakes after notice has effectively been curtailed
For HR leaders, that means tighter process discipline, better training, and more intentional remote verification practices.
Once an audit begins, the outcome is shaped largely by what is already in the file.
In sum, If your organization has not revisited its I-9 process or done training recently, now is a very good time to do so.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]