The B-2 “Bridge” Is Collapsing: What Employers And H-1B Workers Need To Know About USCIS’s New Approach To Change-of-Status Filings

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has dramatically shifted its approach to B-2 visitor status applications filed by terminated H-1B workers, issuing aggressive denials that expose foreign nationals to unlawful presence, removal proceedings...

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For years, a foreign national who lost H-1B employment could file a change of status to B-2 visitor within the 60-day grace period, stay in the United States while searching for a new job, and then transition back to H-1B status with a new employer. Immigration counsel, HR departments, and workers alike relied on this strategy — and on published USCIS guidance that explicitly stated job searching and attending interviews were permissible B-1/B-2 activities. That world has changed dramatically.

Since late 2025 and into 2026, USCIS has been issuing aggressive Requests for Evidence (RFEs), Notices of Intent to Deny (NOIDs), and outright denials on these B-2 change-of-status applications at a rate that immigration practitioners describe as a stark departure from prior practice. The downstream consequences — including the potential for a $100,000 consular processing fee, accrual of unlawful presence, and even the initiation of removal proceedings — make this an issue that every employer sponsoring H-1B workers and every foreign national in the H-1B pipeline must understand.

This post is for HR professionals evaluating candidates who may be in a “B-2 bridge” posture, for immigration program managers building hiring timelines, and for H-1B workers who have been terminated and are weighing their options. Below, we explain what has changed, why it matters, and what both sides should do now.

What’s Happening: The New RFE and NOID Pattern

The fact pattern drawing USCIS scrutiny follows a predictable sequence. A foreign national’s H-1B employment with Employer A is terminated. Within the 60-day grace period, the individual files Form I-539 requesting a change of status to B-2. While that application is pending, the foreign national identifies a new employer — Employer B — which files a new H-1B petition with a request to change status from B-2 to H-1B.

At this point, USCIS has begun issuing RFEs on the H-1B petition asking for the current status of the pending B-2 change-of-status application. Simultaneously — or shortly thereafter — USCIS issues an RFE or NOID on the B-2 application itself, demanding evidence in three specific areas:

“Visitor for pleasure” activities: The applicant must demonstrate that their primary purpose for remaining in the United States fits the B-2 classification — tourism, visiting family, attending events, or seeking medical treatment — rather than open-ended job searching. Ability to self-support: USCIS requests detailed evidence of financial resources sufficient to sustain the requested stay without employment. Temporary stay and intent to depart: The applicant must show they intend a temporary visit and have a concrete plan to leave the United States at its conclusion.

Practitioners report that RFEs frequently include language such as: “B-2 is for temporary visitors for pleasure, not business or settling personal matters. Six months is excessive to wrap up personal affairs — please explain the need for this duration.”

USCIS’s New Stance: Why This Is Different

This shift does not reflect new legislation or a formal regulatory change. Rather, it represents a change in adjudicatory policy and the exercise of discretion.

The archived guidance. USCIS previously maintained a page titled “Options for Nonimmigrant Workers Following Termination of Employment,” which stated that job searching and attending interviews are permissible B-1/B-2 activities so long as no paid employment occurs. As of March 31, 2026, that page has been archived, and adjudicators have taken the position that the archived guidance is no longer current and does not control their decisions.

Job searching as impermissible primary purpose. USCIS is now treating an open-ended job search as inconsistent with the definition of a temporary visit for pleasure. Attending interviews and exploring employment opportunities are being characterized as activities incompatible with B-2 status rather than merely incidental activities that may occur alongside a temporary stay.

The “intent trap.” Perhaps most troubling, USCIS has used a subsequent H-1B petition filed by a new employer as evidence that the foreign national misrepresented intent at the time of the earlier B-2 filing. In other words, the agency argues that the later H-1B filing proves the applicant never genuinely intended a visitor stay — treating changed circumstances as evidence of original preconceived intent. This creates what some practitioners have called a “trap”: the very act of finding new employment — ostensibly a positive outcome — becomes the basis for denying the B-2 application on which continued lawful status depends.

Heightened discretionary factors. In August 2025, USCIS updated its Policy Manual to clarify the discretionary factors officers may consider in benefit requests, including factors relating to past requests for parole and other indicators of immigration intent. This guidance reinforces the agency’s broader posture of skepticism toward applications where the stated purpose may not align with the applicant’s actual activities.

The Risks: What’s at Stake

The consequences of a B-2 denial in this context are severe and cascading.

The B-2 must be approved before the H-1B COS can succeed. A change of status to H-1B with Employer B requires that the applicant be in lawful nonimmigrant status at the time of adjudication. If the B-2 change of status is denied, the foreign national has no underlying status, and USCIS has no legal basis to approve the H-1B change of status.

Consular processing and the $100,000 fee. If the change of status fails, the H-1B petition can only be approved for “consular notification” — meaning the beneficiary must depart the United States and obtain an H-1B visa at a U.S. consulate abroad. Under the Presidential Proclamation signed September 19, 2025, H-1B petitions requesting consular notification filed on or after September 21, 2025, are subject to an additional $100,000 payment as a condition of eligibility. USCIS has confirmed that if a petition filed after that date requests a change of status and the agency determines the beneficiary is ineligible for such a change, the Proclamation applies and the fee must be paid.

Unlawful presence. Once the B-2 application is denied and the foreign national lacks any lawful nonimmigrant status, they may begin to accrue unlawful presence. While the precise start date depends on the individual’s last period of authorized stay and filing history, extended accrual can trigger the three-year or ten-year inadmissibility bars under INA § 212(a)(9)(B), potentially foreclosing future visa applications.

Notice to Appear (NTA) risk. On February 28, 2025, USCIS issued a policy memorandum significantly expanding the circumstances under which it will issue NTAs to initiate removal proceedings. The updated policy directs USCIS to issue an NTA when an immigration benefit request is denied and the noncitizen is no longer in lawful status or is subject to other grounds of deportability. This means a denied B-2 application — followed by a period without status — could expose the foreign national to removal proceedings. While the policy memo notes that beneficiaries of employment-based petitions receive NTAs only in limited circumstances (such as where the beneficiary is the petitioner), dependent family members do not enjoy the same protection.

Practical impossibility of working. Even if the new employer’s H-1B petition is approved, only an approved change of status — not mere petition approval — authorizes employment. Without an approved B-2 bridge and a subsequent H-1B COS approval, the individual cannot work in the United States. The employer may need to withdraw the H-1B petition and re-recruit, or maintain the individual abroad while consular processing proceeds.

What Employers Should Do

Employers considering hiring a candidate who is currently in B-2 status (or has a pending B-2 change-of-status application) following H-1B termination should treat these cases as high-risk. The following steps are advisable:

Assess risk before filing. Before filing an H-1B petition on behalf of a candidate in this posture, understand that the filing itself may be used by USCIS as evidence to deny the candidate’s pending B-2 application. This is not a theoretical risk — it is now a documented adjudicatory pattern. Work with experienced immigration counsel to evaluate the specific facts and timing.

Build realistic timelines. Employers should not assume that a B-2 bridge followed by an H-1B change of status will result in seamless onboarding. Build contingency plans addressing the possibility of RFEs, NOIDs, denials, and the potential need for consular processing — including the associated $100,000 fee and processing delays at overseas posts.

Make offers contingent on H-1B approval. Given the risk that a B-2 bridge may collapse — taking the H-1B change of status with it — employers should structure job offers to candidates in this posture as expressly contingent on the approval of the H-1B petition with a change of status. The offer letter should clearly state that the employment relationship is conditioned on the individual obtaining work authorization through an approved H-1B change of status, and that the offer may be rescinded or deferred if that approval is not obtained. Employers should also consider specifying that the offer is contingent on the H-1B petition being approved without subjecting the employer to the $100,000 supplemental fee under the Presidential Proclamation — ensuring that if a change-of-status denial forces the petition into consular processing, the employer retains the contractual right to withdraw or renegotiate the offer rather than absorbing an unplanned six-figure cost. This protects the employer from onboarding an individual who cannot lawfully work and provides a clear framework for both parties if the case takes an adverse turn.

Do not permit work to begin until the H-1B petition is actually approved. Employers should adopt and enforce a policy that H-1B workers may not commence employment until USCIS has approved the H-1B petition with the requested change of status. While H-1B portability provisions allow certain workers to begin employment upon the filing of a nonfrivolous petition, that provision applies only to individuals who are already in valid H-1B status — not to individuals in B-2 status or with a pending B-2 change-of-status application. Permitting a candidate to start work before approval exposes the employer to potential liability for unauthorized employment and the worker to a violation that could jeopardize future immigration benefits. Build this policy into your standard onboarding protocols for any candidate whose H-1B petition depends on a prior change of status being granted.

What Employees Should Do

Foreign nationals who have lost H-1B employment and are considering — or have already filed — a B-2 change of status should take the following steps:

Understand that B-2 bridges are no longer routine. The B-2 change of status after H-1B termination was once a reliable strategy. It is no longer. Approach the filing with the understanding that it will likely face heightened scrutiny and may be denied.

Frame the application around genuine B-2 activities. The B-2 application should center on legitimate, specific, and temporary purposes: planned tourism, family visits, medical appointments, attendance at specific events, or participation in non-credit recreational courses. Provide concrete evidence such as itineraries, travel bookings, invitations from family members, and event registrations. Do not identify job searching as the primary or even a significant purpose of the requested stay.

Prepare robust financial documentation. Demonstrate the ability to self-support for the entire requested B-2 period without employment. Bank statements, investment accounts, savings, spousal support documentation, and evidence of financial ties abroad are all relevant.

Document intent to depart. Provide evidence of ties to the home country — property, family obligations, return tickets, ongoing commitments — that demonstrate the stay is genuinely temporary.

Consider requesting a shorter stay. Requests for the maximum 180-day B-2 period have drawn particular skepticism. If a shorter period is realistic, consider requesting it and supporting that request with a concrete timeline.

File a more detailed application than would have been necessary in the past. Practitioners report that what was once a straightforward filing now requires the level of documentation and narrative explanation one might associate with a much more complex case.

Explore alternative statuses. If eligible, consider filing for H-4 status (if a spouse holds H-1B), F-2 status (if a spouse holds F-1), or F-1 status (if enrollment in a program of study is feasible). These categories are not currently drawing the same scrutiny.

When Things Go Wrong: Responding to RFEs, NOIDs, and Denials

If an RFE or NOID has already been issued, the case is not necessarily lost — but the response must be strategic and carefully prepared.

Responding to a B-2 RFE or NOID. The response should directly address each issue raised and reframe the narrative around permissible B-2 activities with supporting evidence. Where USCIS has flagged a subsequent H-1B filing as evidence of preconceived intent, the response should address the nonimmigrant dual-intent principles and explain that circumstances changed after the B-2 filing. Importantly, do not retract prior statements about incidental job-search activity — instead, contextualize those activities as secondary to the primary legitimate purpose.

Responding to the H-1B RFE. Where USCIS asks about the status of the B-2 application in connection with an H-1B petition, provide a factual update and, if the B-2 remains pending, explain the legal basis for the applicant’s continued eligibility for the H-1B change of status.

If the B-2 is denied. Once the B-2 is denied and the foreign national has no other lawful status, the situation is urgent. Consider the following:

Prompt departure. Departing the United States promptly after a B-2 denial limits the accrual of unlawful presence and reduces the risk of NTA issuance. Every day without lawful status adds to the potential consequences.

Departing the United States promptly after a B-2 denial limits the accrual of unlawful presence and reduces the risk of NTA issuance. Every day without lawful status adds to the potential consequences. Evaluate the H-1B petition. If the B-2 denial makes a change of status impossible, the H-1B petition can proceed only as a consular case — triggering the $100,000 fee. The employer and employee must decide whether to pay the fee and pursue consular processing, or withdraw the petition.

If the B-2 denial makes a change of status impossible, the H-1B petition can proceed only as a consular case — triggering the $100,000 fee. The employer and employee must decide whether to pay the fee and pursue consular processing, or withdraw the petition. Consider withdrawal to preserve options. In some cases, withdrawing the H-1B petition and re-filing after the individual has departed and obtained a visa abroad may be preferable to incurring the fee or risking further adverse action.

In some cases, withdrawing the H-1B petition and re-filing after the individual has departed and obtained a visa abroad may be preferable to incurring the fee or risking further adverse action. Referral to removal defense counsel. If the individual has received an NTA or if NTA issuance appears to be a realistic possibility given the February 2025 policy memorandum, a referral to counsel experienced in removal defense is appropriate.

Document your due diligence. Record all discussions with immigration counsel and with the candidate regarding the risks of the B-2 bridge strategy. If a denial occurs, documentation of the employer’s good-faith assessment and contingency planning will be valuable.

Practical Takeaways and Checklist

For Employers:

Treat candidates in a B-2 bridge posture as high-risk H-1B change-of-status cases.

Build contingency plans that account for RFE/NOID delays, potential denial, consular processing timelines, and the $100,000 fee.

Explore alternative visa classifications where the candidate’s qualifications permit.

Document all risk assessments and discussions with counsel regarding the candidate’s status.

Do not assume that a pending B-2 application guarantees the availability of a change-of-status pathway.

For Employees:

File the B-2 application with detailed documentation of permissible visitor activities, financial self-sufficiency, and intent to depart.

Do not list job searching as the primary purpose of the B-2 stay.

Keep the requested B-2 period as short as is realistic.

Respond to any RFE or NOID immediately and with the assistance of experienced immigration counsel.

If the B-2 is denied, depart promptly to limit unlawful presence accrual and NTA exposure.

Explore H-4, F-2, or other dependent classifications as alternatives to B-2 if eligible.

Consult with an immigration attorney before any filing — the stakes are now too high for a DIY approach.

For Both:

Understand that USCIS’s prior published guidance supporting this strategy has been archived and is no longer treated as controlling by adjudicators.

Recognize that the filing of a new H-1B petition may itself be treated as evidence undermining the B-2 application.

Plan for the worst-case scenario — including departure, consular processing, and the $100,000 fee — from the outset.

The landscape has shifted. What was once a routine administrative bridge has become a legal minefield. Early planning, candid risk assessment, and experienced legal counsel are no longer optional — they are essential.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.