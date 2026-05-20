OPT Under Scrutiny: What Increased ICE Enforcement Means For Employers

On May 12, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced it had identified more than 10,000 potential fraud cases connected to the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program.

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On May 12, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced it had identified more than 10,000 potential fraud cases connected to the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program. OPT allows F‑1 international students to work in the United States for 12 months after graduation, with a possible 24‑month extension for certain STEM graduates, and is commonly used as a bridge to employer-sponsored H‑1B status.

According to ICE and United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) officials, the investigation uncovered practices including improper supervision, where OPT workers were allegedly managed by personnel located outside the United States despite program rules requiring U.S.-based training and direction. Authorities also raised concerns about shell companies that allegedly enabled unauthorized employment and financial misconduct to keep graduates in the United States without legitimate employer sponsorship. ICE leadership emphasized that misuse of the foreign student employment framework is viewed as a compliance and national security concern. The announcement comes amid continued political and regulatory scrutiny of OPT, including prior enforcement actions affecting international students and ongoing debate over the program’s future.

Key Takeaways for Employers Hiring Students on OPT

OPT Compliance Is Receiving Increased Enforcement Attention. This announcement reinforces that OPT is in the enforcement spotlight, not only for students but also for employers. Employers may face increased scrutiny of whether OPT roles are legitimate, properly supervised, and compliant with program requirements. U.S.-Based Supervision and Training. Employers should ensure that OPT employees are trained and supervised within the United States and that the role provides a training experience directly related to the student’s field of study. Remote or offshore management structures can create significant compliance risk. Employment Models Should Be Carefully Reviewed. Employers should closely evaluate third‑party arrangements, staffing intermediaries, or unconventional employment structures. OPT employment should be tied to a real, operating U.S. business that exercises day‑to‑day control and oversight over the student’s work. Documentation and Consistency Are Important. Employers should be prepared to demonstrate how the OPT role relates to the student’s degree field, who supervises the employee, where the work is performed, and that job duties, wages, and worksite information are consistent across all records. Early Planning for Long-Term Sponsorship. Given increased enforcement activity and ongoing uncertainty surrounding OPT, employers that rely on international student talent may wish to consider planning early for long-term options such as H‑1B sponsorship or alternative workforce strategies to avoid disruption.

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