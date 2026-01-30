United States Pauses Immigrant Visa Processing For 75 Countries: Key Impacts For Employers

The U.S. Department of State announced a significant policy change this month. Beginning Jan. 21, immigrant visa processing will be paused for individuals from 75 countries. This development directly impacts employers who rely on global talent pipelines and may affect workforce planning for those sponsoring employees for permanent residence.

What Does the Immigrant Visa "Processing Freeze" Mean?

This policy is not a border closure, and it does not impact all visa categories. Rather, it is a suspension of final issuance of immigrant visas at U.S. embassies and consulates abroad. While foreign nationals from the listed countries may still submit applications and, in many cases, attend interviews, consular officers are instructed not to issue immigrant visas during the pause.

As a result, cases may proceed through much of the process, but will halt at the final step. Applicants who have already been approved may be unable to receive their visas, and those nearing completion could face indefinite delays. This creates uncertainty for employers relying on the timely entry of foreign talent.

Who Is Affected by the Pause?

The suspension applies to foreign nationals seeking immigrant visas—those intending to live or work permanently in the United States—through consular processing abroad. The directive is not limited to new applications. Consular officers have been instructed to refuse visas already approved but not yet printed, and even those printed but not released.

The policy does not affect:

Nonimmigrant visas (e.g., H-1B, L-1, O-1, E visas)

Visitor/tourist visas

Individuals in the United States who are eligible to file for adjustment of status through USCIS.

Why Is This Pause Happening?

According to the Trump Administration, this measure is part of a broader review of immigration vetting standards, with a stated focus on preventing future immigrants from becoming dependent on public benefits—a "public charge." U.S. immigration law allows officials to deny admission to individuals deemed likely to require government assistance.

Impact on Employers

Employers sponsoring foreign nationals for permanent residence could face substantial disruption. Employees who have spent years progressing through PERM labor certification and immigrant visa petitions may now be unable to complete the final step needed to enter the United States as lawful permanent residents.

This policy particularly affects employers who:

Hire internationally and expect employees to relocate to the United States

Maintain global mobility programs for executives, managers, or specialized professionals

Sponsor employees who must complete the green card process through a U.S. consulate abroad

Countries Impacted

As of the date of this alert, the affected countries include:



Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belize, Bhutan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Burma, Cambodia, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Cuba, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Dominica, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Fiji, The Gambia, Georgia, Ghana, Grenada, Guatemala, Guinea, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Jamaica, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Kyrgyz Republic, Laos, Lebanon, Liberia, Libya, Moldova, Mongolia, Montenegro, Morocco, Nepal, Nicaragua, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Pakistan, Republic of the Congo, Russia, Rwanda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Thailand, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, and Yemen.