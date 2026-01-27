State Department Pauses Immigrant Visa Processing For Nationals From 75 Countries

Effective January 21, 2026, the U.S. Department of State has indefinitely paused all visa issuances to immigrant visa applicants who are nationals of 75 countries. The State Department asserted that it made its decision because nationals of these countries pose a higher risk of becoming a "public charge," i.e. becoming dependent on social safety net programs.

The 75 countries included on the list are: Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belize, Bhutan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Burma, Cambodia, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Cuba, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Dominica, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Fiji, The Gambia, Georgia, Ghana, Grenada, Guatemala, Guinea, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Jamaica, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Kyrgyz Republic, Laos, Lebanon, Liberia, Libya, Moldova, Mongolia, Montenegro, Morocco, Nepal, Nicaragua, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Pakistan, Republic of the Congo, Russia, Rwanda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Thailand, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, and Yemen.

During the pendency of the pause, nationals from these countries may continue to submit visa applications, and the State Department will continue to schedule applicants for appointments, but no immigrant visas will be issued until the pause is lifted.

The pause generally does not apply to individuals seeking non-immigrant visas, including tourist, student, and temporary worker visas, nor does it impact those who are already in the U.S. and applying for a green card (Adjustment of Status).

