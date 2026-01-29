Immigrant Visa Processing Updates For Nationalities Deemed High Risk Of Public Benefits Usage

On January 14, 2026, the State Department announced that, effective January 21, 2026, the issuance of immigrant visas will be paused for applicants from 75 countries while the agency reassesses procedures for determining whether applicants are likely to become financially dependent on the U.S. government. Since that announcement, our office has received questions and concerns from clients, so we would like to take the opportunity to explain the pause in further detail. A full list of the countries affected by the pause can be found below.

How Did They Decide Which Countries to List?

The stated reason is that immigrants from these countries had the highest levels of claims for public benefits.

Which Visas Are Affected?

The current suspension applies only to immigrant visas, such as family-based or employment-based petitions.

Does This Apply to Tourist or Other Nonimmigrant Visas?

No, this pause is specifically for immigrant visa applicants. Nonimmigrant visas, such as tourist (B-2), business (B-1), student (F, M), and temporary work visas are not impacted by this restriction.

What Happens to Current, Valid Visas?

This policy does not revoke existing immigrant visas. Travelers with valid immigrant visas can still travel to and enter the U.S. as long as their visas remain valid and they meet other admission requirements.

Are There Any Exceptions?

Yes. Dual nationals applying with a valid passport from a country not listed among the affected countries are exempt from the suspension.

Next Steps

This announcement signifies a temporary pause on the final issuance of immigrant visas at U.S. embassies and consulates abroad for nationals from the listed countries. It does not mean a border closure or restrictions on those already holding valid immigrant visas. Applicants can still submit applications and attend required interviews, but consular officers will not issue new immigrant visas during this period.

Procedurally, cases will continue to be adjudicated through the normal stages of approval, but issuance is delayed until the pause is lifted. Approved cases may be held at the final step awaiting visa issuance, with no clear timeline for resumption.

List of the Countries Affected

Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belize, Bhutan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Burma, Cambodia, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Cuba, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Dominica, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Fiji, The Gambia, Georgia, Ghana, Grenada, Guatemala, Guinea, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Jamaica, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Kyrgyz Republic, Laos, Lebanon, Liberia, Libya, Moldova, Mongolia, Montenegro, Morocco, Nepal, Nicaragua, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Pakistan, Republic of the Congo, Russia, Rwanda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Thailand, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, and Yemen

