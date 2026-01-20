Department Of State Announces Temporary Pause On Immigrant Visas For 75 Countries

The U.S. Department of State (DOS) has announced a temporary pause on the issuance of immigrant visas for nationals of certain countries as part of a comprehensive review of public charge-related policies and guidance. This action follows recent executive directives emphasizing that intending immigrants must demonstrate financial self-sufficiency and avoid reliance on public benefits in the United States.

Policy Overview

Effective January 21, 2026, DOS will pause the issuance of immigrant visas to applicants who are nationals of designated countries identified by the department as presenting a heightened risk of public benefits usage. During the pause, affected applicants may continue to submit immigrant visa applications and appear for scheduled consular interviews; however, no immigrant visas will be issued to such applicants until further notice. DOS has confirmed that no previously issued immigrant visas have been revoked pursuant to this guidance.

Affected Nationalities

The pause applies to immigrant visa applicants who are nationals of the following countries:

Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belize, Bhutan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Burma, Cambodia, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Colombia, Côte d'Ivoire, Cuba, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Dominica, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Fiji, the Gambia, Georgia, Ghana, Grenada, Guatemala, Guinea, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Jamaica, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Kyrgyz Republic, Laos, Lebanon, Liberia, Libya, Moldova, Mongolia, Montenegro, Morocco, Nepal, Nicaragua, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Pakistan, Republic of the Congo, Russia, Rwanda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Thailand, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Uruguay, Uzbekistan and Yemen.

Exceptions and Scope

Dual nationals applying for an immigrant visa using a valid passport from a country not included on the designated list are exempt from the pause. The policy applies exclusively to immigrant visas and does not affect nonimmigrant visa classifications, including B-1/B-2 visitor visas. Note that this does not currently impact those who are seeking permanent residency within the United States. This is a pause solely for those who are seeking permanent residence though consular processing outside of the U.S.

Practical Implications

This pause is expected to result in significant processing delays for immigrant visa applicants from affected countries. Petitioners and applicants should evaluate case-specific timing considerations and potential alternative strategies in consultation with experienced immigration counsel. Additional guidance from DOS is anticipated as the policy review continues.

For More Information

If you have any questions about this Alert, please contact Maxine D. Bayley, Guilherme Massetti, any of the attorneys in our Immigration Law Group or the attorney in the firm with whom you are regularly in contact.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.