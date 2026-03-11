Middle East Conflict: Visa & Travel Alert For Employers

As instability spreads across the Middle East amid the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran, including attacks on oil and other key infrastructure across the region, widespread travel and security disruptions are creating significant uncertainty, with reports of travelers stranded and commercial operations interrupted.

Clients should be aware of escalating security developments in the Middle East, which are significantly impacting inbound and outbound travel to Gulf nations, as well as immigrant and nonimmigrant visa processing at U.S. consular posts throughout the region and U.S. citizen services. There are reported widespread appointment cancellations, suspension of routine visa services, and extended processing delays as a result of ongoing military strikes.

We urge against non-essential travel to countries where departure and shelter-in-place notices are in effect for consular staff. If travel is necessary, travelers should anticipate appointment cancellations and longer processing timelines. Travelers needing to renew their nonimmigrant visas may not be able to do so until United States consulates reopen, which would leave them unable to return to the United States for an indeterminate period of time.

Please review the country-specific updates and advice below. We strongly encourage U.S. citizens in any of the below nations, as well as other Gulf nations, to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive alerts and to be easily contacted in an emergency. Be sure to monitor local media for breaking events and be prepared to adjust travel plans accordingly.

Country Travel risk U.S. Embassy and Government Operations Resident Advisory United Arab Emirates UAE airspace has been closed. Major operations suspended indefinitely, with limited outbound flights resuming for repatriation.



Passengers should confirm their flight status before traveling to any UAE airport.



Monitor DOS travel advisory updates for further information. All visa and U.S. citizen services appointments scheduled 3/2 – 3/4 have been postponed. Monitor https://ae.usembassy.gov/ for updates.



U.S. government personnel are sheltering in place, and recommends all Americans in the UAE do the same. UAE residents are advised to stay indoors, avoid non-essential travel, and follow official UAE government instructions.



Missile and drone interceptions have been reported.



Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MOHRE) has recommended remote work from Sunday, 1 March to Tuesday, 3 March.



We recommend employers evacuate their employees immediately. If evacuation is not possible, implement shelter-in-place and remote work immediately. Qatar Qatar has closed their airspaces and suspended commercial flights.



Monitor DOS travel advisory updates for further information. Routine consular appointments are canceled for the week of March 1st. The U.S. Embassy personnel continue to shelter-in-place.



The Department of State authorized departure of non-emergency personnel and eligible family members. Missile and alarm incidents have been confirmed.



We recommend employers evacuate their employees immediately. If evacuation is not possible, implement shelter-in-place and remote work immediately. Israel DOS elevated its Travel Advisory for travel to Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza to Level 3: (Reconsider Travel)due to terrorism and civil unrest.



Before traveling to the border crossings, U.S. citizens should consult the Israel Home Front Command guidance. The Department of State (DOS) authorized the departure of nonemergency U.S. government personnel and eligible family members from U.S. Embassy and Consulates due to heightened security concerns.



The U.S. Embassy has directed all U.S. government employees and their family members to shelter in place until further notice.



We expect routine visa processing services will be impacted for an extended period. We recommend employers evacuate their employees immediately. If evacuation is not possible, implement shelter-in-place and remote work immediately. Jordan DOS has elevated its Travel Advisory for travel to Jordan to Level 3: (Reconsider Travel) due to terrorism and civil unrest.



Please review DOS travel advisory updates for further information. DOS has ordered non-emergency personnel at the U.S. Embassy in Jordan to leave Jordan due to safety risks.



We expect routine visa processing services will be impacted for an extended period. We recommend employers evacuate their employees immediately. If evacuation is not possible, implement shelter-in-place and remote work immediately. Kuwait Kuwait has closed its airspace and suspended commercial flights.



Please review DOS travel advisory updates for further information. The U.S. Embassy in Kuwait is requiring all personnel to return to home and shelter-in-place.



We expect routine visa processing services will be unavailable for an extended period. We recommend employers evacuate their employees immediately. If evacuation is not possible, implement shelter-in-place and remote work immediately. Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabian airspace is operational, though with a risk of civil flight disruptions at short notice.



Passengers should confirm their flight status before travelling to any KSA airport.



Monitor DOS travel advisory updates for further information. The U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Saudi Arabia are currently closed and have implemented shelter in place notifications.



We expect routine visa processing services will be unavailable for an extended period. We recommend employers evacuate their employees immediately. If evacuation is not possible, implement shelter-in-place and remote work immediately. Lebanon DOS urges the departure of U.S. citizens from Lebanon immediately while commercial flights remain available. DOS also issued a "Level 4: Do Not Travel" designation due to terrorism, armed conflict, civil unrest, and the risk of sudden violence.



Monitor DOS travel advisory updates for further information. DOS ordered the departure of non-emergency U.S. government personnel and the family members of government personnel from Beirut due to safety risks



All consular services in Lebanon are suspended until further notice. The U.S. Embassy currently cannot provide any assistance to U.S. citizens in Lebanon.



We expect routine visa processing services will be unavailable for an extended period. We recommend employers evacuate their employees immediately. If evacuation is not possible, implement shelter-in-place and remote work immediately.

Given the rapidly evolving conditions across the Middle East, we encourage employers and affected individuals to closely monitor official government guidance and assess mobility plans carefully.

