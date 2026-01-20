Temporary Pause On Immigrant Visa Issuances For Certain Nationals

The U.S. Department of State has announced a temporary pause on the issuance of immigrant visas for applicants from certain countries. Effective January 21, 2026, immigrant visa issuance at the U.S. Consulates abroad will be paused for nationals of the following countries:

Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belize, Bhutan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Burma, Cambodia, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Cuba, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Dominica, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Fiji, The Gambia, Georgia, Ghana, Grenada, Guatemala, Guinea, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Jamaica, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Kyrgyz Republic, Laos, Lebanon, Liberia, Libya, Moldova, Mongolia, Montenegro, Morocco, Nepal, Nicaragua, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Pakistan, Republic of the Congo, Russia, Rwanda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Thailand, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, and Yemen.

What We Know So Far

Interviews Will Continue

Applicants may still submit applications and attend scheduled interviews. However, immigrant visas will not be issued to nationals of the listed countries during the pause.

Dual Nationals

Individuals applying with a valid passport from a country not listed above are exempt.

Existing Visas

No immigrant visas have been revoked under this guidance.

Nonimmigrant Visas Remain Unaffected

This pause does not apply to nonimmigrant visa categories such as H-1B, L-1, O-1, or B-1/B-2 visas.

What We Don't Know Yet

The duration of this pause has not been announced.

Whether additional guidance or exceptions will be issued remains unclear.

How this policy will impact pending applications beyond the pause period is still unknown.

Whether this pause will be extended to immigrant visa applicants applying at USCIS in the U.S.

Travel Guidance

At this time, we do not expect the Department of State's pause on immigrant visa issuance to impact travel for nonimmigrant visa holders, including those in H-1B, L-1, O-1, and other temporary classifications. However, immigration policies can change quickly, and unexpected issues may arise at consulates or ports of entry. For this reason, we strongly recommend that all foreign nationals consult with immigration counsel before departing the United States to ensure proper planning and minimize the risk of travel disruptions.

