U.S. Immigration Updates - March 2026

FY 2027 H-1B Cap Initial Registration Period Opens March 4

On January 30, 2026, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced that the initial registration period for the Fiscal Year (FY) 2027 H-1B cap will open at noon ET on March 4 and run through noon ET on March 19, 2026.

During that period, prospective H-1B cap-subject petitioners and representatives must use a USCIS online account to register each beneficiary for the selection process and pay the associated $215 H-1B registration fee. H-1B petitioning employers who do not have a USCIS online account must create an organizational account. Representatives may add company clients to their accounts at any time, but both representatives and employers must wait until March 4 to enter beneficiary information and submit registrations and the $215 fee.

Selections will take place after the initial registration period closes. USCIS said it will send selection notifications by March 31, 2026, via users' USCIS online accounts, to prospective petitioners and representatives who have at least one registration selected.

New for the FY 2027 Cap Season

The new H-1B selection process prioritizes allocating visas to higher-skilled and higher-paid workers. For the FY 2027 H-1B cap season, USCIS will conduct a weighted selection if it receives registrations for unique beneficiaries during the initial registration period that exceed the cap. If USCIS does not receive registrations for enough unique beneficiaries, it will select all registrations for unique beneficiaries that were properly submitted in the initial registration period.

Pursuant to the Presidential Proclamation, Restriction on Entry of Certain Nonimmigrant Workers, a petitioner whose registration is selected and who is otherwise eligible to file an H-1B cap-subject petition "may need to pay an additional $100,000 fee before filing the H-1B petition as a condition of eligibility," USCIS noted.

Additional information on the electronic registration process is available on the H-1B Electronic Registration Process page. USCIS said it will update the page before the initial registration period.

DHS Shutdown Not Expected to Affect Most ICE, CBP, USCIS Operations

On February 14, 2026, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)'s funding lapsed due to a breakdown in spending bill negotiations between Democrats and Republicans over how DHS agencies conduct their operations. DHS is therefore technically in partial shutdown status, although certain operations are expected to continue, including most activities conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services fee-funded activities are also expected to continue during the shutdown.

To unblock the funding, Democrats are demanding that Congress impose certain "guardrails" on DHS agencies, such as prohibiting DHS officers from conducting stops, questioning, and searches based on an individual's presence at certain locations, their job, their spoken language and accent, or their race and ethnicity; requiring officers to use body cameras, remove masks, and display identification; obtaining judicial search warrants before entering homes; and prohibiting funds from being used to conduct enforcement near sensitive locations, including medical facilities, schools, child-care facilities, churches, polling places, and courts.

The partial shutdown is expected to last at least a week, with the caveat that members may be called back to Congress if a viable agreement is reached.

California's Workplace Know Your Rights Act (SB 294): What Employers Need to Know

California employers now face significant compliance obligations under the Workplace Know Your Rights Act (Senate Bill 294), which took effect February 1, 2026, and includes steep penalties. The law requires employers to provide annual employee rights notices, post a notice if they receive advance notice of an immigration inspection, and allow employees to designate a special emergency contact in case of arrest or detention at work. These requirements are especially important for employers that sponsor foreign national employees and maintain Form I-9 records.

Failure to comply with the emergency contact requirement may result in penalties of up to $500 per employee per day, capped at $10,000 per employee. For employers with larger California workforces, these penalties can add up quickly.

Read the full article for a detailed explanation of employer notice requirements, posting obligations, penalties, and recommended action steps.

OFLC Releases Data on Employers and Selected Program Statistics

The Department of Labor's Office of Foreign Labor Certification (OFLC) has released a comprehensive set of public disclosure data (through the first quarter of fiscal year 2026) drawn from employer applications requesting prevailing wage determinations and labor certifications for the PERM, LCA (H-1B, H-1B1, E-3), H-2A, H-2B, CW-1, and Prevailing Wage programs. The public disclosure files include all final determinations OFLC issued for these programs during the October 1–December 31, 2025, reporting period of Fiscal Year (FY) 2026.

OFLC has also released selected program statistics for the first quarter of FY 2026 for the PERM, LCA (H-1B, H-1B1, E-3), H-2A, H-2B, CW-1, and Prevailing Wage programs.

DOS Confirms That China is Not Part of Immigrant Visa Pause

According to reports, practitioners alerted the Department of State (DOS) on February 10, 2026, that its Travel Docs site erroneously stated that China was included among dozens of countries for which immigrant visa processing had been paused as of January 21, 2026. DOS subsequently removed the statement from its website.

Countries subject to the pause include Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belize, Bhutan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Burma, Cambodia, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Colombia, Côte d'Ivoire, Cuba, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Dominica, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Fiji, The Gambia, Georgia, Ghana, Grenada, Guatemala, Guinea, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Jamaica, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Kyrgyz Republic, Laos, Lebanon, Liberia, Libya, Moldova, Mongolia, Montenegro, Morocco, Nepal, Nicaragua, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Pakistan, Republic of the Congo, Russia, Rwanda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Thailand, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, and Yemen.

Congress Scraps Visas for Afghans Who Helped the United States

Last year, after an Afghan national shot two National Guard members in Washington, DC, killing one, President Trump paused the Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) program that provided a legal pathway to residence in the United States for Afghans who had worked with the U.S. government and U.S. troops during the long war against the Taliban. Congress has now approved a package of spending bills that does not authorize any new visas for the program, effectively killing it.

"They're just slamming the door shut," said Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), the top Democrat on the Senate's Committee on Foreign Relations. "Stranding vetted SIV applicants or sending Afghan families back into the hands of the Taliban isn't about security; it's a betrayal of the promises we made to those who risked their lives for the United States."

It is unclear if or when visa issuances might be resumed for those with pending applications under the program.assport of a country that is not listed above is exempt from this pause. No immigrant visas have been revoked as part of this guidance.

Fifth Circuit Upholds Trump Administration's Policy of Detention Without Release on Bond

On February 6, 2026, despite numerous rulings by lower courts across the United States, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit upheld the Trump administration's policy of mandatory detention of thousands of people in the court's jurisdiction (Texas and Louisiana) without the possibility of release on bond for those caught up in the administration's immigration sweeps.

The court based its ruling on an expanded definition of "applicants for admission," who can be held without bond while they await decisions in immigration courts, to noncitizens inside the United States, not only those arriving at ports of entry.

Other appeals courts are also expected to decide on similar issues in the upcoming weeks.

Texas Governor Freezes New H-1B Visas for State Agencies and Universities, Launches Investigation

On January 27, 2026, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced an immediate freeze on new H-1B visas by all state agencies and universities and an investigation into "H-1B visa abuse."

In a letter to state agency heads, Gov. Abbott said, "No state agency controlled by a gubernatorially appointed head or public institution of higher education shall, without the written permission of the Texas Workforce Commission, initiate or file any new petition to sponsor a nonimmigrant worker under the federal H-1B visa program until the end of the Texas Legislature's 90th Regular Session on May 31, 2027." Although the freeze only affects new applications and thus is not expected to affect current H-1B workers in Texas, Gov. Abbott also ordered the state agency and university heads to provide various pieces of information, including the number of H-1B visa holders the entity currently sponsors, and job classifications and descriptions, by March 27, 2026.

Although H-1B workers make up a relatively small percentage of the workforce in Texas agencies and universities, some argue that closing that pathway could have a negative impact on several sectors. It comes at a time of heightened scrutiny on the H-1B program and broader restrictions emerging at both state and federal levels. Klasko attorney, Romina Gomez, covered this development in a recent article here.

Group Files Complaint Against 'Gold Card' Program

On February 3, 2026, a group including the American Association of University Professors and others filed a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration's "Gold Card" visa program. The complaint asks a U.S. district court for declaratory and injunctive relief against the Departments of Homeland Security, State, and Commerce; U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services; and the heads of those agencies.

The complaint challenges the creation and implementation of the "Gold Card" program "in contravention of Congress's exclusive authority to regulate immigration and to raise revenue. By giving priority consideration to and awarding visas to individuals who can pay $1 million, rather than to highly talented individuals whose admission would benefit the United States, the program runs counter to the laws enacted by Congress."

Plaintiffs note that the payment-linked program also "alters how immigrant classifications, including the EB-1A 'extraordinary ability' and EB-2 'exceptional ability' preference categories, are defined and how applications are processed" and "causes the displacement of statutorily qualified applicants given the limited number of available visas and the preferential treatment of Gold Card applications." By treating a payment to the Commerce Department as evidence of statutory eligibility for EB-1 and EB-2 visas, and expediting consideration of applications from individuals who make the payment, the defendants "both exceed their statutory authority and act contrary to long-standing laws and policies designed to attract highly talented individuals to the United States," the complaint states. By conditioning access to the visas on payment, the Gold Card program "allows visas to be bought, and thereby takes visas away from the people to whom federal statute specifies they should be awarded—scientists and engineers, physicians, researchers, and other accomplished individuals whose admission would substantially benefit the United States." to DOS. their stated employment, resume, immigration history, online presence, and any potential security-related indicators.

DHS Proposes Rule on Work Authorization for Asylum Applicants

On February 20, 2026, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that it is proposing a rule, "Employment Authorization Reform for Asylum Applicants," to change filing and eligibility requirements for those requesting work authorization and Employment Authorization Documents (EADs) based on a pending asylum application. The rule would take effect 60 days after publication, which is scheduled for February 23, 2026.

The proposed changes, according to the unpublished version, include "pausing acceptance of EAD applications from asylum applicants during periods when affirmative asylum average processing time exceeds 180 days, extending the waiting period to apply for employment authorization to 365 days, changing EAD application processing time requirements, and adding eligibility requirements." The 365-calendar-day waiting period would begin "on the date of the receipt of a complete asylum application." DHS also proposes to "pause USCIS' acceptance of initial Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization (EAD application), filings in the [8 CFR 274a.12(c)(8)] category when USCIS' average processing time for affirmative asylum applications exceeds 180 days."

Under the proposed rule, DHS would allow those "with pending asylum applications that have not yet been adjudicated and who already have employment authorization before the final rule's effective date to remain employment authorized until the expiration date on their current EAD, unless the card is terminated or revoked on the grounds specified in regulations in effect when their EAD was issued." In general, unless otherwise specified, those "who file renewal (c)(8) EAD applications on or after the effective date of the final rule would be subject to the applicable provisions in this proposed rule."

DHS said that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has more than 1.4 million pending affirmative asylum claims.

March Visa Bulletin Notes Extension of Certain Religious Workers Category

The Department of State's Visa Bulletin for March 2026 notes that the EB-4 Certain Religious Workers (SB) category has been extended:

H.R. 7148, signed on February 3, 2026, extends the Employment Fourth Preference Certain Religious Workers (SR) category until September 30, 2026. The SR category is subject to the same dates for filing and final action dates as the other Employment Fourth Preference categories per applicable foreign state of chargeability.

DHS May Arrest and Detain Refugees Who Have Not Applied for LPR Status After One Year

On February 18, 2026, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a memorandum from the directors of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that was filed in a district court case. The memo states that "DHS may arrest and detain a refugee who has lived in the United States for at least one year and has not yet acquired LPR [lawful permanent resident] status." The memo further states that DHS is required "to take the affirmative actions of locating, arresting, and taking" into custody refugees who have not yet submitted an adjustment of status application and have not appeared at scheduled interviews or appointments within one year.

The memo states that DHS "must treat the one-year mark as a mandatory re-vetting point for all refugees who have not adjusted to LPR status." The one-year inspection "is not discretionary; it is a required step to determine whether the refugee may remain in the United States as an LPR, should have status terminated, or should be placed into removal proceedings."

Reaction. Calling the new policy "unlawful" and "based on a contorted reading of immigration law," the International Refugee Assistance Project (IRAP) said, "The DHS policy of detaining and arresting refugees is a dramatic break with past practices that could impact thousands of refugees who have not yet obtained green cards." IRAP said the one-year inspection interview "includes not only asking questions to determine whether they are admissible as lawful permanent residents (green card holders) but also revisiting their refugee claim, which refugees have already proven to the U.S. government through a lengthy vetting process."

China: Visa-free travel Now Available for UK Citizens

Through December 31, 2026, ordinary passport holders from the United Kingdom can enter mainland China without a visa and stay for up to 30 days for tourism, business, visits with family or friends, exchange activities, or transit, according to an official notice from the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the United Kingdom. This visa exemption aligns the UK with Canada under China's unilateral visa waiver policy and simplifies short-term travel by eliminating the need for pre-arrival visa applications. For broader travel planning, UK travel advice notes that longer stays, work, study, or other purposes still require appropriate visas and compliance with entry rules such as passport validity and local registration.

The removal of short-stay visa requirements is expected to reduce administrative hurdles and costs for UK business travelers, potentially boosting corporate visits, meetings, and activity in key Chinese financial and commercial centers. However, firms should remember that this visa-free entry does not replace work permits or longer-term visas for activities outside the covered purposes.

The 30-day visa-free entry is part of China's broader efforts to expand inbound tourism and strengthen people-to-people exchanges after pandemic-era restrictions, making spontaneous cultural, leisure, and transit travel easier for UK visitors. Travelers should still ensure compliance with health requirements and border procedures as outlined by Chinese authorities before departure.

China (Mainland): More Visa Exemptions for Expanded Nationals

China has broadened its visa exemption framework to include additional nationalities, allowing eligible foreign citizens to enter mainland China without a visa for short-term stays.

China's government continues to widen the scope of its visa-free entry policies by adding more nationalities to the list of eligible travelers who can visit the mainland without obtaining a visa for short stays. The updated arrangements allow citizens from an expanding roster of countries to enter and remain in China for up to 30 days under specified visa-exempt terms covering tourism, business, family visits, and other permitted activities. This growth in exemptions reflects a broader strategy to stimulate international engagement, support inbound tourism, and facilitate cross-border mobility for individuals and businesses. China's approach combines temporary and longer-term visa-free programs, with some arrangements currently set to remain in effect through late 2026, underscoring Beijing's intent to modernize entry rules and enhance global connectivity. The change may lower administrative barriers for travelers and boost people-to-people exchanges, with implications for economic ties and diplomatic relations.

Thailand: Upcoming Regulatory Changes for Board of Investment-Promoted Companies

Thailand is advancing new compliance rules for Board of Investment (BOI)-promoted companies while moving toward mandatory digital work permit processing, with a temporary extension for paper filings during the transition.

Thailand continues to implement significant immigration and workforce reforms affecting BOI-promoted companies. Recent updates include stricter documentation standards for work permit renewals, including providing a certified copy of the employee's PND 1 or PND 1 Kor tax documents. These measures reflect increased compliance oversight as Thailand balances foreign talent needs with local workforce policies.

Alongside compliance updates, Thailand is modernizing foreign worker processing. The Immigration Bureau and BOI have introduced mobile visa services for selected BOI employers to facilitate on-site processing. BOI companies should review internal processes to prepare for full digital submission requirements.

Thailand is also transitioning to a mandatory online work permit and foreign worker registration platform. In a recent update, the Department of Employment confirmed that manual applications will remain temporarily acceptable during the system rollout, with paper filings permitted through April 28, 2026.

For BOI employers, these developments mean closer attention to documentation standards, updated internal processes, and preparation for digital submission requirements as Thailand continues to refine its workforce and immigration systems.

European Union: First Comprehensive Visa Policy Strategy Launched

The European Commission released its first EU Visa Policy Strategy on January 29, 2026, outlining a multi-year roadmap to modernize, secure, and better coordinate visa rules across the Schengen Area, alongside a separate recommendation focused on attracting global talent for innovation. Formal legislative proposals are expected to begin in early 2026.

The Commission structured the strategy around four goals to increase safety, prosperity, global influence, and efficiency. Visa policy is being positioned not just as an immigration tool, but as part of economic competitiveness and foreign policy strategy.Measurable criteria will be introduced to determine whether countries should qualify for or retain visa-free access, and if they fail to meet benchmarks, they could face tighter monitoring or suspension of privileges. Visa-free access would become easier to lose and harder to regain for countries where there are concerns about overstays, asylum misuse, or security risks.

Moving forward, employers should not assume that visa-free access is permanent or immune from suspension. Business travelers who enter the EU without a visa may face increased scrutiny if their country's compliance metrics deteriorate. As the Commission plans to propose further revisions to the EU Visa Code in 2026, increased scrutiny, shifting compliance metrics, and expanded consular discretion could result in greater country-specific variability in visa processing and eligibility.

Employers may want to consider longer-validity, multiple-entry visas for trusted travelers, a common EU list of verified companies, additional funding to support visa processing for highly qualified workers, and European Legal Gateway Offices to assist employers and applicants. Early preparation and careful monitoring of developments will be essential as legislative reforms begin to take shape in 2026 and beyond.

European Union/India: Joint Strategic Agenda Includes European Legal Gateway Office in India

At the 16th EU–India Summit in New Delhi on January 27, 2026, leaders of the European Union and India endorsed a "Towards 2030: Joint India-EU Comprehensive Strategic Agenda" aimed at broadening and deepening cooperation across key areas, including prosperity and sustainability, technology and innovation, security and defense, connectivity and global issues, and other enablers for strategic partnership. The agenda is designed to reinforce the longstanding strategic relationship and deliver concrete and transformative outcomes for both partners.

The Strategic Agenda includes launching a pilot European Legal Gateway Office in India, initially focusing on mobility for workers in the information and communication technology sector. The office was formally launched in New Delhi on February 18, 2026, with further operational details expected to be clarified as implementation progresses.

The summit also featured the successful conclusion of negotiations of the landmark EU–India Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and the signing of a Security and Defense Partnership, both reflecting expanded economic and security cooperation between the EU and India.

The strategic agenda reflects mutual commitments to deepen people-to-people ties, facilitate legal mobility pathways, and expand cooperation on shared global challenges while building on more than two decades of strategic engagement.

European Union/Schengen Area: Status Update on Internal Schengen Border Controls

The European Commission's policy framework allows member states to reinstate internal border controls for limited periods when faced with serious public policy or security threats.

Under Schengen Borders Code provisions, Member States may temporarily reintroduce border controls at internal frontiers when they face significant threats to public policy or internal security that cannot be addressed through other means. Such reintroductions must be limited to what is strictly necessary and proportionate to the perceived threat and are subject to monitoring and reporting obligations to the European Commission. Current notifications show a range of states maintaining internal checks in response to perceived risks, including high irregular migration, organized criminal networks, terrorism concerns, and broader regional instability. The Commission can issue opinions on the necessity and proportionality of these measures, but the ultimate decision rests with individual national authorities. These temporary controls remain time-limited and are intended as exceptional rather than routine measures. The approach reflects a balancing act between safeguarding security and preserving the core Schengen principle of free movement. Travelers crossing borders within the Schengen Area should be aware that controls may still occur and plan accordingly by carrying appropriate identification and allowing additional time for journeys.

Poland: Anticipated Changes to Temporary Protection for Ukrainian Citizens

The Polish government has introduced legislation to end the current temporary protection framework for Ukrainian nationals, with new registration and residence requirements expected if the bill is adopted.

Poland's Council of Ministers has approved draft legislation that would modify the current temporary protection regime for Ukrainian citizens residing in Poland. While rights to live, work, and study are expected to remain in place through March 4, 2027, the government intends to transition away from the existing framework and introduce updated compliance measures. Under the proposal, newly arriving Ukrainian nationals would need to register for a PESEL UKR number within 30 days of entry. Individuals who previously obtained PESEL UKR without presenting a valid passport would be required to confirm their identity with authorities by August 31, 2026.

The draft also contemplates a new temporary residence permit category for eligible individuals, although procedural details are still pending. Employers may continue to hire Ukrainian nationals without separate work permits, but notification obligations will remain. Companies and affected individuals should monitor developments as the legislation moves through Parliament.

Saudi Arabia: Increased Saudization Requirements for Select Engineering, Procurement, Sales, and Marketing Roles

In an effort to promote job opportunities for its citizens, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has released statements early this year regarding an increase in the Saudization rates for a wide array of job industries. Saudization rates for engineering jobs rose to 30% for private sector employers with five or more technical engineering professionals. Additionally, a new monthly minimum wage of SAR 8,000 (approx. $2,100 USD) has been set for Saudi engineers in all sectors. The rate for procurement roles was established at 70% for employers with three or more procurement professionals.

Further, Saudi Arabia raised Saudization rates for marketing and sales roles to 60% for any employer with three or more employees in the sector on January 19, 2026. They also set a monthly minimum wage for these roles, SAR 5,500 ($1,500 USD). The kingdom will allow a three-month grace period for implementation.

While this is primarily meant to provide greater and more lucrative career opportunities to Saudi Arabia's citizens, the kingdom also hopes this policy will stimulate the economy for employers and bring in a concentration of highly skilled, distinguished professionals to the engineering and procurement sectors. The Human Resources Development Fund will assist employers with outreach, recruitment, training, etc., to bolster the effects of the program.

Spain: Public Comment Period Opens for Measure to Grant Legal Status to Foreign Nationals

On January 27, 2026, the Spanish Government's Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration published the text of a draft Extraordinary Regularisation Royal Decree for public comment, opening a formal audience pública (public consultation) period as part of the regulatory process to implement an extraordinary regularisation measure granting temporary legal residence and work authorization to foreign nationals already residing in Spain.

The initiative follows approval by the Council of Ministers and is intended to regularize the status of foreign nationals residing in Spain without current authorization, in line with the government's Plan for Integration and Intercultural Coexistence as part of broader migration and integration policy efforts. The measure is also expected to expand access to the formal labor market by allowing eligible individuals to obtain lawful work authorization.

Eligible individuals must be able to show continuous residence in Spain prior to December 31, 2025, have at least five months of continuous stay at the time of application, and demonstrate a clean criminal record. The consultation will inform the final regulatory text, which, once adopted, will set the application period and operational details. The draft also foresees that minor children of applicants may obtain residence permits with extended validity, but the public consultation allows stakeholders to submit observations before the decree is finalized.

Costa Rica: Revised Immigration Requirements for Employers and Foreign Talent

Costa Rica's immigration authorities have rolled out updated entry and visa guidelines for 2025–2026 that reorganize nationalities into new visa requirement groups, adjust passport validity expectations, expand exceptions for certain travelers, and add transit visa obligations that employers and relocating staff must now address.

Costa Rica's Directorate General of Migration and Immigration (DGME) has issued a comprehensive revision to its visa and entry requirements that will significantly affect companies recruiting foreign talent and employees planning corporate travel or relocations. The update introduces a new classification system dividing the world's nationalities into four distinct groups with differing visa requirements. This reclassification changes who may enter without a visa and who must secure consular or special authorization before travel. In addition, Costa Rica has revised passport validity expectations for entrants, requiring minimum remaining validity periods that vary by nationality. Of particular operational importance for employers is the expanded list of nationalities now required to obtain an airport transit visa, even for brief connections, adding a logistical step for international travel planning. On the positive side, expanded exceptions tied to valid residence or visas in the United States, Canada, the European Union, and the Schengen area may facilitate smoother entry for some executives and skilled professionals. The overall effect of these changes will require employers and mobility teams to reassess existing compliance checklists, update internal protocols for international assignments, and brief foreign hires on new documentation prerequisites to ensure seamless entry and employment in Costa Rica.

Klasko News

FIRM NEWS

Klasko's 2026 Spring Seminar for Universities and Healthcare Institutions

Klasko Immigration Law Partners, LLP proudly presents our highly anticipated spring seminar in Philadelphia, PA. As leaders and innovators in immigration law, KILP is committed to providing invaluable insights and guidance on the most pressing issues facing universities and healthcare in today's constantly changing immigration landscape.

If you are in charge of your university or healthcare organization's immigration program, please reach out to your Klasko attorney or email info@klaskolaw.com for an invitation to attend.

RECENT SPEAKING ENGAGEMENTS

Karuna Simbeck | Elise Fialkowski | Anabel Nataros | Nigel James

On February 5, Karuna, Elise, Anabel, and Nigel spoke in a Klasko Immigration Law Partner webinar entitled Startups: A Founder's Playbook for the H-1B Cap Lottery. They discussed a practical, startup-focused overview of the developments shaping the 2027 H-1B lottery. View recording here.

Michele Madera | Carolina Regales | Candace Hill

On February 12, Michele, Carolina, and Candace spoke in a Klasko Immigration Law Partner webinar entitled H-1B FY2027: Planning with Purpose in an Evolving Program. They provided an overview of the H-1B lottery process, key lessons from recent cap seasons, and what employers need to do now to prepare for FY2027. View recording here.

H. Ronald Klasko

On February 19, Ron Klasko spoke at AILA South Florida's 47th Annual Immigration Law Update on a panel discussing Visa Options for Startups.

H. Ronald Klasko

On February 26, Ron Klasko spoke at the 2026 AILA EB-5 Virtual Conference on two panels, Welcome Remarks and EB-5 in 2026: Filing Strategies Before and After the September 2026 Grandfathering Deadline, the Gold Card, and Final Action Dates/Retrogression.

Romina Gomez | Carolina Regales

On February 27, Romina Gomez and Carolina Regales spoke at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School LALSA Conference on a panel entitled Immigration Law in Flux: Exploring the Disjunction Between Doctrine, Interpretation, and Practice in a Shifting Policy Landscape.

UPCOMING SPEAKING ENGAGEMENTS

Timothy D'Arduini | Nick Lowrey | Ryan Patterson | Taylor Gibson

On March 2, Tim, Nick, Ryan, and Taylor will be speaking at luncheons hosted by Eastside Rise and Experience Tulsa in Tulsa, Oklahoma, entitled Know Your Rights Immigration Workshop, for individuals and employers.

Elise Fialkowski

On March 6, Elise Fialkowski will be speaking at the AILA Chicago Midwest Regional Conference on a panel entitled Understanding USCIS Requests: I-140 EB-1 and NIW RFEs Demystified.

H. Ronald Klasko

On March 11, Ron Klasko will be presenting in a Democratic Jewish Outreach Pennsylvania webinar event titled You Shall Not Oppress the Stranger: Jewish Perspectives on Immigration in the Age of ICE.

Jessica DeNisi

On March 17, Jessica DeNisi will be speaking at the 2025 EB-5 & Global Immigration Expo Vietnam in Ho Chi Minh City on the latest trends affecting the EB-5 program.

Timothy D'Arduini | Nick Lowrey | Taylor Gibson

On March 19, Tim, Nick, and Taylor will be speaking in a myLawCLE webinar event titled ICE Enforcement & Employer Compliance in the OBBBA Era: Strategic Response, I-9 Defense, and Workforce Risk Management.

Timothy D'Arduini | Natalia Gouz

On March 19, Tim and Natalia will be presenting in an NECA webinar titled I-9 and Worksite Enforcement: The Current State of Play & Best Practices for Compliance.

Timothy D'Arduini

On March 27, Timothy D'Arduini will be speaking at the AILA Philadelphia Chapter's 2026 CLE Conference on a panel entitled Business Breakout 3: Preparing for and Responding to Government Investigations.

RANKINGS/AWARDS

Chambers and Partners' Global Guide 2026

We are pleased to announce our recognition in Chambers and Partners' Global Guide 2026, the prestigious legal ranking publication that identifies top law firms and practitioners around the world. In addition, Ron Klasko and William Stock have earned individual recognition in the guide.

William (Bill) Stock – Eminent Practitioner

– Eminent Practitioner H. Ronald (Ron) Klasko – Senior Statesperson

ICYMI: RECENT BLOG POSTS AND ALERTS

Alternative Strategies for I-829 Denials

Navigating your next move after an I-829 denial can feel overwhelming. Ron Klasko outlines three alternative strategies investors may consider to stay on track toward their immigration goals. Read the full blog here.

California's Workplace Know Your Rights Act (SB 294): What Employers Need to Know

Timothy D'Arduini, Nicholas Lowrey, and Anabel Nataros cover what California SB 294 is, why SB 294 matters for employers sponsoring foreign nationals, immediate action steps for California employers, and key takeaways. Read the full alert here.

Harboring Undocumented Students? Insights for College and University General Counsel

William Stock addresses the growing legal pressures facing colleges and universities and examines potential liability related to enrolling or housing undocumented students, what courts require to sustain a conviction, and how institutions can assess risk amid heightened immigration enforcement. Read the full blog here.

Angela Devine-Ginion Honored with the 2025 Rich Rulon Award

Angela Devine-Ginion was honored with the 2025 Rich Rulon award. Learn more about Angela and how she's helped shape our firm. Read more about Angela here.

Klasko Immigration Law Partners and Founders Recognized in Chambers and Partners Global Guide 2026

Klasko Immigration Law Partners is recognized in Chambers and Partners' Global Guide 2026, the prestigious legal ranking publication that identifies top law firms and practitioners around the world. In addition, Ron Klasko and William Stock have earned individual recognition in the guide. Read the full release here.

Klasko Announces Third I-829 Approval in Immigration Court

Ron Klasko shares how our Immigration Litigation team has won three I-829 approvals before three different judges, reinforcing that a denial is not the end of the road. Read the full blog here.

H-1B Visas in the Crosshairs – An Upcoming State Assault?

Texas and Florida have announced freezes on new H-1B filings for public universities and state agencies, adding new uncertainty for higher education employers. Romina Gomez breaks down the H-1B freeze and how employers are impacted. Read the full article here.

FIRM FEATURE

During our recent annual winter event, Angela Devine-Ginion was honored with the 2025 Rich Rulon award.

qwe

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.