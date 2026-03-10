State Department Issues Worldwide Caution: What Visa Applicants And US Travelers Need To Know

On Feb. 28, 2026, the U.S. Department of State issued a Worldwide Caution security alert following the launch of U.S. combat operations in Iran.

Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3000 attorneys across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI “Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm” by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

On Feb. 28, 2026, the U.S. Department of State issued a Worldwide Caution security alert following the launch of U.S. combat operations in Iran. As security conditions evolve across the Middle East, U.S. embassies and consulates in several countries have suspended or limited consular operations. For individuals with pending visa applications, scheduled interviews, or planned international travel, these developments may affect timelines and travel plans.

Below is a summary of current consular operations in the region as of March 2, 2026. Please note that conditions remain fluid and may change with little notice.

Current US Embassy and Consular Operations

Bahrain: The U.S. Embassy in Manama is closed until further notice. Personnel are under a shelter-in-place order.

Cyprus: The U.S. Embassy in Nicosia is providing emergency services only and has warned of potential drone activity.

Iraq: All consular operations are suspended. Embassy personnel are under shelter-in-place orders.

Israel: The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem is closed. All consular services — routine and emergency — are suspended nationwide.

Jordan: The U.S. Embassy in Amman remains open, though officials have warned of possible missile and drone activity in Jordanian airspace. Temporary shelter-in-place orders may be issued if security alerts occur.

Kuwait: All consular services are suspended until further notice.

Lebanon: The Department of State has designated Lebanon as Level 4: Do Not Travel due to terrorism, armed conflict, and civil unrest. All visa processing and consular services are suspended.

Oman: Shelter-in-place orders were issued and later lifted. The status of routine consular services remains unclear.

Qatar: All routine consular appointments have been cancelled for the week of March 1. Embassy personnel remain under shelter-in-place orders.

Saudi Arabia: The U.S. Embassy in Riyadh is reporting normal consular operations as of Feb. 28.

United Arab Emirates: Routine consular appointments scheduled March 2–4 in Abu Dhabi and Dubai have been postponed. Applicants should not appear for those appointments and will be contacted to reschedule.

What This May Mean for Visa Applicants and Employers

If employers or their employees are:

Waiting for a visa interview,

Planning consular processing,

Traveling internationally while a visa application is pending, or

Coordinating international employee start dates,

They may anticipate:

Appointment cancellations or rescheduling,

Processing delays,

Airspace closures and travel disruptions, and

Unpredictable changes to embassy operating status.

Consular posts control their own operations, and local security conditions determine whether appointments proceed.

Steps to Consider Now

Monitor the website of specific U.S. embassies or consulates.

Enroll in the State Department's Smart Travel Enrollment Program for security updates.

Avoid non-essential travel to countries under security alerts.

Build flexibility into travel and employment start dates.

Discuss contingency planning if time-sensitive visa issuance is required.

Given the dynamic security environment, international travel and visa processing in the region require careful planning and flexibility. If an individual has a pending matter at a U.S. consulate in the Middle East — or if a company employs foreign nationals who may be affected — proactive communication and contingency planning are essential.

We are closely monitoring developments.

For the most up-to-date government information, visit travel.state.gov and specific U.S. embassies' websites.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.