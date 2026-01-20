ARTICLE
20 January 2026

US Immigrant Visa Processing Will Be Suspended For 75 Countries

KL
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Contributor

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP logo
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.
Explore Firm Details
Effective January 21, 2026, the U.S. Department of State will indefinitely pause the issuance of immigrant visas (connected to the permanent residence process) for nationals...
United States Immigration
Mark Koestler,Matthew S. Dunn,Allison Gray
+5 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Mark Koestler’s articles from Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
  • with readers working within the Oil & Gas industries
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
  • within Transport, Antitrust/Competition Law and Employment and HR topic(s)

Effective January 21, 2026, the U.S. Department of State will indefinitely pause the issuance of immigrant visas (connected to the permanent residence process) for nationals of 75 countries in an expansion of its internal efforts to assess public charge concerns. Notably, this pause will not apply to applicants for nonimmigrant visas (e.g., H-1Bs, L-1s, O-1s, etc.). This pause will also not apply to dual nationals applying for an immigrant visa with a valid passport from a nonimpacted country, and immigrant visas that have been issued already will not be revoked as part of this guidance. Note that this guidance comes in addition to the current travel ban covering 39 countries, which remains in place.

The full list of the 75 countries impacted by this pause on immigrant visa issuance is as follows:

Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belize, Bhutan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Burma, Cambodia, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Cuba, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Dominica, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Fiji, The Gambia, Georgia, Ghana, Grenada, Guatemala, Guinea, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Jamaica, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Kyrgyz Republic, Laos, Lebanon, Liberia, Libya, Moldova, Mongolia, Montenegro, Morocco, Nepal, Nicaragua, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Pakistan, Republic of the Congo, Russia, Rwanda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Thailand, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, and Yemen.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Mark Koestler
Mark Koestler
Photo of Matthew S. Dunn
Matthew S. Dunn
Photo of Scott Gorski
Scott Gorski
Photo of Allison Gray
Allison Gray
Photo of Rohit Biswas
Rohit Biswas
Photo of Melissa Drennan
Melissa Drennan
Photo of Robert M. Jones
Robert M. Jones
Photo of Tatiana Kashuta
Tatiana Kashuta
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More