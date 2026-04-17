Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP are most popular:
- within Wealth Management and Real Estate and Construction topic(s)
Authorizes Bakken Pipeline Company LP to construct, connect, operate, and maintain new cross-border pipeline facilities in Burke County, North Dakota, for the transport of crude oil and petroleum products between the U.S. and Canada, subject to federal oversight, safety, and environmental compliance requirements.
Additional Documentation
- Trump Executive Order - Presidential Permit: Authorizing Bakken Pipeline Company LP to Construct, Connect, Operate, and Maintain Pipeline Facilities at Burke County, North Dakota, at the International Boundary Between the United States and Canada
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]