Presidential Permit: Authorizing Bakken Pipeline Company Lp To Construct, Connect, Operate, And Maintain Pipeline Facilities At Burke County, North Dakota, At The International Boundary Between The United States And Canada

By virtue of the authority vested in me as President of the United States of America (the “President”), I hereby grant this Presidential permit, subject to the conditions herein set forth to Bakken Pipeline Company...

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Authorizes Bakken Pipeline Company LP to construct, connect, operate, and maintain new cross-border pipeline facilities in Burke County, North Dakota, for the transport of crude oil and petroleum products between the U.S. and Canada, subject to federal oversight, safety, and environmental compliance requirements.

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