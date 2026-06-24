Everything Old Is New Again: Use Of GSA Schedule Contract Vehicles On The Rise

The General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) program has been in place for decades in one form or another and has seen exponential growth during that time while generating millions in user fees for GSA each year. Based partially on the success of the MAS program, over the years other Government-Wide Acquisition Contracts (GWACs) such as NASA SEWP, DISA ENCORE, or Treasury’s TIPSS-3 were born. However, the future of these GWACs is being called into question given the current Administration’s call for federal procurement consolidation, efficiency, and a strategic alignment of acquisition policy to avoid duplication of efforts.

Case in point, is the recent announcement by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Information Technology Acquisition and Assessment Center (NITAAC) that it is cancelling the Chief Information Officer-Solutions and Partners 4 (CIO-SP4) procurement and sunsetting Chief Information Officer-Solutions and Partners 3 (CIO-SP3) contract vehicles to align with Executive Order 14240, “Eliminating Waste and Saving Taxpayer Dollars by Consolidating Procurement.” Current CIO-SP3 prime contractors received formal notification on June 5, 2026 that beginning June 8, 2026, new contract orders may not include periods of performance extending beyond Dec. 31, 2028. NIH will continue phasing out NITAAC operations through the end of 2028, with future procurement needs expected to shift toward existing GSA Contract vehicles and other established federal acquisition channels.

Simultaneously at play, is the trend toward removing the previously perceived barriers to entry for GSA Schedule Contracts, paramount of which was the dreaded Price Reductions Clause, which tied GSA pricing to commercial sales practices and levied heavy penalties on violators. The Price Reductions Clause was recently removed from the MAS contract terms eliminating a key compliance risk.

Given the current industry trends, government contractors of all sizes and across “common good and services” industries—ranging from IT hardware and software to office supplies to musical instruments and much much more—should strongly consider obtaining a GSA Schedule Contract if they do not already have one. And those contractors that have neglected their Schedules should take the time now to update their pricing and product or service offerings to ensure they can quickly react to a government need.

Taft’s Government Contracts team has vast experience in GSA Schedule Contract proposal preparation and GSA Schedule Contract administration issues and is available to answer any questions.