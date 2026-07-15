Fastest 5 Minutes: Fixed-Price Contracting, Protests, CAS, Supply Chain (Podcast)

This week’s episode covers new FAR Council guidance implementing the fixed-price contracting mandate under Executive Order 14402, a Federal Circuit decision on bid protest timeliness, an advance notice of proposed rulemaking about printed circuit boards, and a CAS Board final rule rescinding four Cost Accounting Standards, and is hosted by Peter Eyre and Yuan Zhou. Crowell & Moring’s “Fastest 5 Minutes” is a biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary of significant government contracts legal and regulatory developments that no government contracts lawyer or executive should be without.

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