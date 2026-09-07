'Operation Economic Outcast' Targets Iran-linked Banking And Financial Facilitation Networks

The U.S. Department of the Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) has proposed a rule that would prohibit U.S. financial institutions from opening or maintaining correspondent accounts for...

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.

Article Insights

Jonathan Cross’s articles from Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular: within Government and Public Sector topic(s)

in United States

with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular: within Cannabis & Hemp, Accounting and Audit and Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring topic(s)

Overview

The U.S. Department of the Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) has proposed a rule that would prohibit U.S. financial institutions from opening or maintaining correspondent accounts for, or on behalf of, Banque Misr's operations in the United Arab Emirates (Banque Misr UAE). Following the press release, FinCEN identified Banque Misr UAE as a financial institution operating outside the United States of primary money laundering concern and proposed the measure pursuant to Section 311 of the USA PATRIOT Act.

According to FinCEN, Banque Misr UAE processed approximately $1.8 billion between January 2024 and June 2026 for 103 companies that FinCEN considers potentially connected to Iranian shadow banking networks. FinCEN described the bank as a key point of access to U.S. dollar correspondent banking services for the Iranian regime and alleged that certain customers included front companies associated with Iran's Ministry of Defense and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

In a related action, the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated Reza Mohammad Taeedi, the general manager of Bank Melli's Dubai branch, and Hong Kong-based Kameng Trading Limited. According to OFAC, both were involved in facilitating access to the international financial system for sanctioned Iranian parties.

Background

The actions form part of "Operation Economic Outcast," Treasury's recently announced campaign intended to identify and disrupt the financial networks, facilitators, and revenue streams that support the Iranian regime. We recently posted about the launch of "Operation Economic Outcast" and Treasury's expansion of sanctions pressure across several sectors of the Iranian economy.

According to the OFAC press release, Iran relies on multijurisdictional shadow banking networks to gain access to U.S. dollar correspondent banking relationships and move funds internationally despite existing sanctions restrictions. OFAC alleges that these networks support sanctions evasion, revenue generation, procurement activity, and financing for Iranian-aligned groups.

FinCEN's proposed action against Banque Misr UAE

FinCEN issued a notice of proposed rulemaking (NPRM) finding that Banque Misr UAE is a financial institution operating outside the United States of primary money laundering concern. Following that finding, FinCEN proposes prohibiting U.S. financial institutions from opening or maintaining correspondent accounts for, or on behalf of, Banque Misr UAE. The proposal would also require U.S. financial institutions to take reasonable steps to prevent transactions involving Banque Misr UAE from being processed through correspondent accounts maintained in the United States for foreign banking institutions. Additionally, covered institutions would be required to apply special due diligence measures reasonably designed to prevent foreign correspondent accounts from being used to process transactions involving Banque Misr UAE.

Importantly, the proposal is not yet effective. FinCEN is accepting public comments, and the comment period will close 30 days after publication of the NPRM in the Federal Register. FinCEN further emphasized that the proposed measure applies only to Banque Misr UAE, as defined in the NPRM, and does not apply to Banque Misr operations in other jurisdictions.

According to OFAC, Banque Misr UAE processed approximately $1.8 billion during the period from January 2024 through June 2026 for 103 companies potentially associated with Iranian shadow banking networks. OFAC further alleged that certain customers included apparent front companies used by Iran's Ministry of Defense and the IRGC to evade U.S. sanctions.

OFAC designations targeting additional financial facilitators

OFAC also designated Reza Mohammad Taeedi, whom it identified as the general manager of Bank Melli's Dubai branch. OFAC stated that Bank Melli has facilitated billions of dollars in transactions through accounts controlled by the IRGC-Qods Force (IRGC-QF) and has enabled the movement of funds into and out of Iran. Treasury further asserted that IRGC-QF accounts at Bank Melli have been used to support Iranian-aligned groups and partners, including in Iraq. Taeedi was designated pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13224, as amended, for having acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, Bank Melli.

OFAC additionally designated Hong Kong-based Kameng Trading Limited. According to OFAC, the company assisted sanctioned Iranian persons in accessing the international financial system and was used by Pedram Pirouzan Exchange House, also known as Opal Exchange, to launder funds on behalf of Iran. Kameng Trading Limited was designated pursuant to E.O. 13902 for operating in the financial sector of the Iranian economy.

For a full list of the parties targeted in this action, refer to OFAC's recent actions page.

Key takeaways

The proposed Section 311 measure is notable because it targets access to the U.S. correspondent banking system rather than imposing traditional blocking sanctions. If finalized, the rule would effectively restrict Banque Misr UAE's ability to access U.S. dollar clearing and correspondent banking services through U.S. financial institutions. Unlike an OFAC designation, the proposed measure does not block Banque Misr UAE's property or place the bank on OFAC's Specially Designated National (SDN) List but instead restricts access to the U.S. correspondent banking system if finalized. Accordingly, financial institutions should consider whether Banque Misr UAE is involved directly or indirectly in any existing correspondent banking relationships, payment flows, trade finance arrangements, or other cross-border transactions.

Broadly, the action underscores continuing focus on foreign financial institutions, exchange houses, and other intermediaries alleged to facilitate Iranian access to the international financial system.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.