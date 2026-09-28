Intersecting Investigation Risks Loom In Next Congress

As companies prepare for potential congressional scrutiny in the next Congress, recent legal developments have created a complex landscape where oversight targets may find themselves caught between congressional demands and White House confidentiality concerns.

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As companies strategize about responding to potential oversight in the next Congress, corporate counsel will want to take into account a number of legal developments that may affect the arguments available to oversight targets. Click here to continue reading Originally published by Law360.

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