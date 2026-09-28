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28 September 2026

Intersecting Investigation Risks Loom In Next Congress

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As companies prepare for potential congressional scrutiny in the next Congress, recent legal developments have created a complex landscape where oversight targets may find themselves caught between congressional demands and White House confidentiality concerns.
United States Government, Public Sector
Alyssa DaCunha,Joel Green, and Kerry Bollerman
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As companies strategize about responding to potential oversight in the next Congress, corporate counsel will want to take into account a number of legal developments that may affect the arguments available to oversight targets.

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Originally published by Law360.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Alyssa DaCunha
Alyssa DaCunha
Photo of Joel Green
Joel Green
Photo of Kerry Bollerman
Kerry Bollerman
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