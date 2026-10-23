Targeting Iran Finance, Treasury Sanctions Russia-Linked Sanctions Evasion A7 Network

On October 1, the Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) took joint actions against the A7 Network, a global financial services infrastructure designed to evade sanctions, “to isolate Iran and its financial enablers,” as part of Operation Economic Outcast against Iran.

FinCEN NPRM

FinCEN issued a notice of proposed rulemaking (NPRM), under section 9714(a) of the Combatting Russian Money Laundering Act, finding transactions involving any company operating outside of the United States “that is controlled by the A7 Network” (i.e., any identified “Sub-Agent”) to be a class of transactions of primary money laundering concern in connection with Russian illicit finance. The finding means that the companies, designed to receive and remit payments to facilitate transactions for the network, present a material risk of facilitating fund transfers designed to evade sanctions by illicit actors like Russian and Iranian persons designated by OFAC.

If finalized, the rule would prohibit transmittal of funds, by any covered institution, involving transactions with A7 Network Sub-Agents. The NPRM was published in the Federal Register on Monday, October 5, and comments must be submitted on or before November 4.

A7 Network was initially created by fugitive Moldovan oligarch Ilan Shor and Russia-owned Promsyyazbank Public Joint Stock Company (PSB) to evade sanctions prompted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 by each of U.S., E.U. and U.K. sanctions. Since then, the A7 Network has evolved into a largescale conduit for money laundering and other illicit activity, allowing actors like North Korea (DPRK), the Central Bank of Iran, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Iran-backed terrorist organizations, and cybercriminals and ransomware actors, to move funds through the international financial system.

OFAC Sanctions

Concurrently, OFAC sanctioned the A7 Network as a significant Transnational Criminal Organization (TCO), under E.O. 13581, “Blocking Property of Transnational Criminal Organizations” (July 27, 2011), as amended by E.O. 13863, “Taking Additional Steps to Address the National Emergency with Respect to Significant Transnational Criminal Organizations” (Mar. 19, 2019). This means that all property and property interests of the A7 Network or its founders or core components and enablers that are in the United States or in possession or control of U.S. persons are blocked and must be reported to OFAC. In addition, financial institutions and others engaging in certain transactions or activities with sanctioned individuals and entities may expose themselves to sanctions or enforcement actions.

This action builds on OFAC’s designations of several A7 Network entities, including the core businesses forming the A7 Network, A7 LLC and its subsidiaries A71 LLC and A7 Agent LLC, along with digital asset firm Old Vector LLC, which is part of the A7 Network, and digital asset exchange Garantex and its successor Grinex.

FinCEN Alert

To help financial institutions detect and report suspicious activity, FinCEN issued an Alert on the A7 Network, describing how the A7 Network operates and identifying red flag indicators for A7 activity.

According to FinCEN, the A7 Network provides a financial services infrastructure for customers in sanctioned jurisdictions to make cross-border payments in both fiat currency and digital assets while obscuring the origin of payments and making them appear to U.S. and foreign financial institutions as normal commercial activity. A customer will provide information to the network—supplier information and trade documentation—and the network then satisfies the customer’s payment obligation through network-controlled settlement mechanisms that record value inside the network. A Sub-Agent is then assigned to appear as the paying party on transaction documentation, allowing the payment to be executed through correspondent banking and SWIFT channels. The A7 Network uses digital assets, like its own A7A5 ruble-backed stablecoin, to transfer value between actors when banking channels are restricted.

FinCEN further explains that as of June 2026, the A7 Network operates hundreds of Sub-Agents—companies the network formed, acquired, or partnered with—with established bank accounts at approximately 435 financial institutions in at least 83 countries. These companies provide access to correspondent banking relationships and foreign-currency liquidity, allowing for fund transmittals through the international financial systems without sanctioned customers appearing in the payment chain—a form of trade-based money laundering (TBML). The A7 Network also leverages VPNs, using domains with IP addresses appearing to be in places like Dubai or Hong Kong, providing no indication of a connection with the sanctioned jurisdiction involved in the transaction.

FinCEN identifies key indicators of A7 activity to include typical money laundering indicators—high volume transactions after a company forms, descriptions inconsistent with supplier profiles, routing through apparent shell companies, and falsified or AI-altered invoices—and potential indicators that a Sub-Agent is involved, like use of a domain affiliated with domains muzpan.com or sodkamus.com, or domains running on servers based in Dubai, Hong Kong, or the Kyrgyz Republic. Additional indicators include unlikely dollar value prices for listed goods, AI-created or modified documentation, or out-of-place Cyrillic characters in otherwise English documents.

Indicators of digital asset abuse can also suggest A7 Network activity, according to FinCEN, including that a customer was involved in trade denominated in the A7A5 token or in derivative, or wrapped, tokens based on the A7A5 token, or engaged in international trade with stablecoins to make large purchases or high-volume transactions, particularly if it related to military goods or oil and petroleum products. Because no one indicator is determinative of A7 activity, FinCEN warns financial institutions to consider totality of the facts and circumstances.