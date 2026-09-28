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28 September 2026

Special Edition Of The Fastest 5 Minutes: Focus On Congressional Investigations

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Crowell & Moring LLP

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This is a special edition focusing on congressional investigations and the risk for government contractors in today’s environment, and is hosted by Peter Eyre and Jamie Bair. Crowell & Moring’s “Fastest 5 Minutes” is a biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary of significant government contracts...
United States Government, Public Sector
Peter Eyre and James Bair

This is a special edition focusing on congressional investigations and the risk for government contractors in today’s environment, and is hosted by Peter Eyre and Jamie Bair. Crowell & Moring’s “Fastest 5 Minutes” is a biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary of significant government contracts legal and regulatory developments that no government contracts lawyer or executive should be without.

Click below to listen or access from one of these links:

PodBean | SoundCloud | Apple Podcasts

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Peter Eyre
Peter Eyre
Photo of James Bair
James Bair
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