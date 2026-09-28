Special Edition Of The Fastest 5 Minutes: Focus On Congressional Investigations

This is a special edition focusing on congressional investigations and the risk for government contractors in today’s environment, and is hosted by Peter Eyre and Jamie Bair. Crowell & Moring’s “Fastest 5 Minutes” is a biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary of significant government contracts legal and regulatory developments that no government contracts lawyer or executive should be without.

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