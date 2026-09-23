ARTICLE
23 September 2026

DOJ Launches National Fraud Detection Center: What This Means For Companies

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Cohen & Gresser

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The Department of Justice has launched the National Fraud Detection Center, a new initiative that leverages data analytics to identify potential fraud patterns across federal programs. This cross-agency collaboration brings together prosecutors, analysts, and investigators to detect misconduct that might otherwise remain hidden in siloed datasets. The expansion of data-driven enforcement carries significant implications for companies receiving federal funds or engaging with multiple government agencies.
United States Government, Public Sector
Melissa Maxman and Michele St. Julien
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The Department of Justice is expanding its use of data analytics to detect potential fraud across federal programs.

The newly launched National Fraud Detection Center brings together prosecutors, analysts, and investigators across agencies to identify patterns that might otherwise go undetected. The initiative signals a broader shift toward data-driven enforcement—and has important implications for companies that receive federal funds or interact with multiple government agencies.

In their latest alert, Melissa H. Maxman and Michele St. Julien examine what the NFDC means for companies and the steps organizations should consider as the government increasingly analyzes conduct across programs, agencies, and datasets.

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Photo of Melissa Maxman
Melissa Maxman
Photo of Michele St. Julien
Michele St. Julien
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