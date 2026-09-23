DOJ Launches National Fraud Detection Center: What This Means For Companies

The Department of Justice is expanding its use of data analytics to detect potential fraud across federal programs.

The newly launched National Fraud Detection Center brings together prosecutors, analysts, and investigators across agencies to identify patterns that might otherwise go undetected. The initiative signals a broader shift toward data-driven enforcement—and has important implications for companies that receive federal funds or interact with multiple government agencies.

In their latest alert, Melissa H. Maxman and Michele St. Julien examine what the NFDC means for companies and the steps organizations should consider as the government increasingly analyzes conduct across programs, agencies, and datasets.