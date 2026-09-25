The Week In Weed: September 18, 2026

Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what’s happening in the world of legalized marijuana. This week, cannabis rescheduling cleared a courtroom hurdle. Michigan’s marijuana tax is the subject of discussion in the governor’s race. A Kansas gubernatorial candidate also has something to say about cannabis. And finally, we may have a solution to the pot odor at the U.S. Open.

CANNABIS RESCHEDULING

The District of Columbia Circuit Court declined to stay the rescheduling of medical marijuana late last week. This means that medical cannabis will remain as a Schedule III drug while a lawsuit brought by anti-marijuana groups proceeds. The parties have been instructed to submit their proposed briefing formats (translation from legalese: tell the court how they want to submit their written arguments in favor of their position) within 30 days.

MICHIGAN

Last year, Michigan enacted a 24% wholesale cannabis tax. Not surprisingly, the industry is less than delighted with this measure. John James, the Republican candidate for governor, has recently taken a position against the tax, stating that he would support either repeal or a sharp reduction. This earned him the support of the Michigan Cannabis Industry Association, a trade association representing cannabis businesses in the state. Jocelyn Benson, the Democratic candidate, has not taken a stand on the tax, stating that it’s a new and emerging issue, and favors more of a wait and see approach.

KANSAS

But it’s not only Michigan candidates that are talking about cannabis. The subject came up in a debate in Kansas as well. Kansas has one of the strictest cannabis laws in the country. The only thing that’s legal is CBD with 0% THC. Anything else can get you a hefty fine and jail time. But Cindy Holscher, the Democratic candidate for governor suggested that the revenue from legalizing cannabis could help to fund government programs. The event, which was held at the Kansas State Fair, seemed to be quite lively, with each candidate accusing the other of lying and drunkenness. Maybe a little herbal refreshment might settle things down?

AND FINALLY

As we mentioned a couple of weeks ago, the smell of cannabis was a problem yet again at the U.S. Open tennis tournament. Well, there’s a solution out there – https://www.youtube.com/shorts/uQGv4v_KwCU.

Be well everyone – we’ll see you next week!