Senate NDAA Provision Seeks To Restrict Defense Industry Stock Buybacks, Shareholder Dividends

Highlights

President Donald Trump on January 7, 2026, issued Executive Order (EO) 14372 to accelerate defense procurement by shifting contractor priorities from investor returns to production and performance, including by limiting stock buybacks, dividends and executive compensation. Notably, the EO limits the ability of "underperforming" defense contractors to engage in stock buybacks and the issuance of shareholder dividends.

Following the EO's issuance, the policy landscape has escalated. Though a U.S. House of Representatives effort to codify a similar restriction as part of the 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) did not advance, the U.S. Senate Committee on Armed Services included language in its version of the NDAA in Section 815 of S. 4784.

The Senate language goes further than the EO, turning a performance-based approach into a categorical statutory condition of doing business with the U.S. Department of War. For defense contractors and their outside counsel, the stakes extend beyond buybacks to dividends, parent-company equity and capital planning.

President Donald Trump on January 7, 2026, issued Executive Order 14372, titled "Prioritizing the Warfighter in Defense Contracting" (the EO). The stated purpose of the EO is to accelerate defense procurement by shifting contractor priorities from investor returns to production and performance, including by limiting stock buybacks, dividends and executive compensation. Notably, the EO limits the ability of "underperforming" defense contractors to engage in stock buybacks and the issuance of shareholder dividends.

Since the EO was issued, the policy landscape has escalated. Though a U.S. House of Representatives effort to codify a similar restriction as part of the 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) did not advance, the U.S. Senate Committee on Armed Services (SASC) included language in its version of the NDAA (see Section 815 of S. 4784; 119th Congress). The Senate language goes further than the EO – turning a performance-based approach into a categorical statutory condition of doing business with the U.S. Department of War (DOW). For defense contractors and their outside counsel, the stakes extend beyond buybacks to dividends, parent-company equity and capital planning.

This alert examines Section 815, compares it with EO 14372 and the House's language, and highlights practical steps defense contractors should consider as the legislative process unfolds.

Background

The administration's January 2026 announcement of the EO put these concerns on the policy agenda and provided the backdrop for the legislative proposals discussed below.

House Consideration

In early June 2026, Rep. Chris Deluzio (D-Pa.) offered an amendment at the House Committee on Armed Services (HASC) markup for the 2027 NDAA (H.R. 8800; 119th Congress) that would have prevented "defense contractors from issuing stock buybacks when they fail to invest properly in research and development and their own infrastructure." The congressman withdrew his amendment based on jurisdictional issues but filed an amendment for consideration by the House Committee on Rules (Amendment 634). The amendment was not included in the rule structuring House debate over the NDAA.

Senate Consideration

The SASC-reported 2027 NDAA includes Section 815, championed by SASC member Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and adopted with bipartisan support. The NDAA was reported by the committee on June 11, 2026, by a vote of 18-9. The measure was placed on the Senate Legislative Calendar on June 15, 2026, and a cloture motion on the motion to proceed to the NDAA was presented on June 24, 2026. On July 14, the cloture vote failed by a vote of 50-46. Several subsequent motions to proceed to the NDAA were made in late July. Thus far, the Senate has not invoked cloture on the motion to proceed. Accordingly, the Senate has not yet been able to consider the bill.

Summary of the Executive Order

The EO was signed by President Trump on January 7, 2026, and published in the Federal Register on January 13, 2026, as summarized in a previous Holland & Knight alert. The following brief overview summarizes key provisions of the executive order for context of this alert:

Stated Intent. The EO's stated intent is to encourage traditional defense contractors to reinvest capital in defense production and improve delivery, cost and capacity. It states that major defense contractors "are not permitted in any way, shape, or form to pay dividends or buy back stock, until such time as they are able to produce a superior product, on time and on budget." Further, it states that "major defense contractors will no longer conduct stock buy-backs or issue dividends at the expense of accelerated procurement and increased production capacity."

The EO's stated intent is to encourage traditional defense contractors to reinvest capital in defense production and improve delivery, cost and capacity. It states that major defense contractors "are not permitted in any way, shape, or form to pay dividends or buy back stock, until such time as they are able to produce a superior product, on time and on budget." Further, it states that "major defense contractors will no longer conduct stock buy-backs or issue dividends at the expense of accelerated procurement and increased production capacity." Compliance. The EO directs the DOW Secretary to identify underperforming contractors that have engaged in buybacks or other distributions, provide notice and an opportunity to submit remediation plans. It also contemplates future contract terms limiting incentive compensation tied to short-term financial metrics and permits caps on executive base salaries following an underperformance finding.

The EO directs the DOW Secretary to identify underperforming contractors that have engaged in buybacks or other distributions, provide notice and an opportunity to submit remediation plans. It also contemplates future contract terms limiting incentive compensation tied to short-term financial metrics and permits caps on executive base salaries following an underperformance finding. Legal Authority. The EO invokes the president's constitutional authority as chief executive and commander in chief. Its implementation – including the scope of the DOW Secretary's discretion and basis for conditioning contract terms on corporate conduct – may raise legal and procurement-law questions that would not be eliminated by a statute such as Section 815.

Summary of Section 815 in the NDAA

Overview

On June 15, 2026, SASC's fiscal year (FY) 2027 NDAA (S. 4784) was included on the Senate's Legislative Calendar. This measure includes Section 815, titled "Limitations Relating to Capital Distributions for Defense Contractors." The provisions include key portions of stand-alone legislation (S. 4212) introduced by Sens. Warren and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.).

Prohibition

Beginning June 15, 2027, the DOW Secretary may not enter into a contract for the procurement of goods or services unless the contractor agrees in writing that the contractor will not 1) purchase any equity security of the contractor, or any parent entity, listed on a national securities exchange, or 2) pay dividends or make any other capital distribution with respect to the contractor's equity securities.

Waiver Process

The DOW Secretary may waive the limitation for contractors that agree to a "qualifying defense investment" plan approved by the Secretary, which is defined to include construction, expansion or modernization of manufacturing facilities, shipyards or production lines, as well as acquisition of machine tools and production technology, applied non-reimbursable R&D directly supporting defense programs, workforce training programs and strategic stockpiling of critical materials. Excluded from this definition are allowable costs for reimbursement under any contract or expenditures used as the basis for contract financing or advance payments.

Review and Enforcement

The provision establishes a multistep compliance process:

Formal Review. Within 30 days of enactment, the Secretary must establish a formal review process to identify contractors in violation on a continuing basis.

Within 30 days of enactment, the Secretary must establish a formal review process to identify contractors in violation on a continuing basis. Notice of Violation. Contracting officers who find or substantiate allegations of prohibited activity must immediately notify the contractor in writing.

Contracting officers who find or substantiate allegations of prohibited activity must immediately notify the contractor in writing. Remediation. Contractors have 15 days after notice to submit a board-approved remediation plan.

Contractors have 15 days after notice to submit a board-approved remediation plan. Penalties. Available penalties include suspension of payments, revocation of a waiver (in whole or by business segment), determination of non-responsibility for competitive contracts, termination of eligibility for progress payments and referral for other administrative actions.

Available penalties include suspension of payments, revocation of a waiver (in whole or by business segment), determination of non-responsibility for competitive contracts, termination of eligibility for progress payments and referral for other administrative actions. Reporting and Sunset. The Secretary must submit annual reports to the HASC and SASC listing all contractors granted waivers (with justification) and all entities that have violated their agreements and must make such reports publicly available within 30 days. The provision sunsets on January 1, 2031.

Key Differences Between the EO and Section 815

The following chart compares the scope and impact of the EO and Senate Section 815, assuming the latter is codified into law.

EO 14372 Senate Section 815 Force of Law Not codified in statute, enforceable as executive policy Codified in statute and enforceable as such Scope Performance-based; applies to "underperforming" contractors, which will be determined by DOW; applicable to preexisting contracts and contracts entered into after the date of the EO Categorical-based; applies to every DOW contractor regardless of performance, share of revenue from DOW contracts, contract value or value of the program; applicable to contracts entered into after July 15, 2027 Application Threshold Applied to "large" and "major" contractors No minimum application threshold – including for small business contractors Trigger Restrictions apply during any period of underperformance Restrictions apply unless there is a DOW-approved waiver Impact on Compensation Requires contracts include provisions giving DOW Secretary ability to require compensation caps on executive pay Does not include executive compensation restrictions Sunset No sunset January 1, 2031 Upstream Impact None specified Buyback restrictions extend to nationally listed equity securities of any parent entity

Key Differences Between Section 815 and the Proposed House Language

Though the House did not include stock buyback restrictions, there are several key differences between the language the House Rules Committee considered and the language of Section 815. The following chart compares the scope and impact of the Senate and House language.

Senate Section 815 House Rules Amendment 634 Scope Restricts stock buybacks and dividend/capital distributions Restricts ONLY stock buybacks; no restrictions on dividends or capital distributions Coverage All contractors who contract with DOW, no revenue threshold Covered contractors are limited by definition Certification None required Requires annual certification from covered contractors that they will not engage in buybacks during contract life Waiver Structure Waiver tied to plan approved by DOW Secretary, waiver not limited in duration Waiver process is application-based under a detailed process; duration limited to renewable one-year terms; includes a revocation process Review Process DOW must establish a formal review process within 30 days No formal review mechanism Potential Penalties Penalties include payment suspension, waiver revocation, termination of progress payments Penalties include suspension or debarment, prosecution, termination for default Sunset January 1, 2031 No sunset

Public Reaction and Opposition

More than 40 trade associations sent a letter on July 14, 2026, to SASC Chairman Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Ranking Member Jack Reed (D-R.I.), Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) urging that Section 815 be struck from the bill. Concerns raised in the letter include the following:

Harm to Pass-Through Entities and Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs). Such a provision would effectively bar partnerships and other pass-through entities that rely on distributions from doing business with the DOW. The prohibition on dividend payments could negatively impact employees participating in an ESOP, both at publicly traded and privately held companies, if the ESOP relies on dividend payments to repay ESOP loans or provide cash distributions to participants.

Such a provision would effectively bar partnerships and other pass-through entities that rely on distributions from doing business with the DOW. The prohibition on dividend payments could negatively impact employees participating in an ESOP, both at publicly traded and privately held companies, if the ESOP relies on dividend payments to repay ESOP loans or provide cash distributions to participants. Harm to Investors. The provision would restrict lawful returns of capital, reducing cash income and stability of income streams for millions of investors and retirees.

The provision would restrict lawful returns of capital, reducing cash income and stability of income streams for millions of investors and retirees. Dangerous Precedent. The provision would permit the federal government to interfere with lawful corporate governance decisions traditionally made by boards of directors pursuant to fiduciary duties, setting a precedent for using procurement policy to influence unrelated corporate conduct.

The provision would permit the federal government to interfere with lawful corporate governance decisions traditionally made by boards of directors pursuant to fiduciary duties, setting a precedent for using procurement policy to influence unrelated corporate conduct. Discouraging Defense-Sector Participation. At a time when policymakers are working to attract commercial technology companies and private-sector investment to strengthen the defense industrial base, Section 815 moves in the opposite direction.

Current Status and Outlook

To date, the Senate has been unable to clear the initial (and necessary) procedural hurdle needed to begin debate on the FY 2027 NDAA. With few legislative days remaining, the Senate may not pass its own version of the NDAA this year. The ultimate fate of Section 815 will then be determined during a House-Senate informal conference process and, in part, will depend on whether the White House is willing to use political capital to push for inclusion of the provision in the NDAA. Conference negotiations will also be shaped by the strength and intensity of industry opposition.

The November midterm elections could materially affect both the White House's willingness to engage and the congressional dynamics surrounding the NDAA, making the provision's prospects difficult to assess until after the election. Contractors should not wait for that clarity: A post-election lame-duck session or early 2027 negotiations could move quickly, and capital-distribution decisions, executive-compensation planning and waiver contingencies may require significant lead time.

Practical Considerations for Defense Contractors

Regardless of Section 815's ultimate fate, defense contractors should consider the following steps now:

Monitor the legislative process, including Senate floor action and House-Senate conference negotiations, and track changes to Section 815's scope, effective date, waiver standards and enforcement tools.

Evaluate current capital-distribution plans and develop contingencies for a scenario in which Section 815 advances, including potential restrictions on buybacks, dividends and distributions involving a publicly traded parent.

Assess exposure across the contract portfolio, including where DOW work is a smaller percentage of revenue, because Section 815 as drafted is not limited by contract value, performance or DOW revenue concentration.

Map out the waiver mechanics and begin identifying investments that could support a qualifying defense investment plan, including facility expansion, production technology, non-reimbursable defense R&D, workforce training or critical-material stockpiling.

Review organizational structures for pass-through entities, ESOPs and parent companies with listed equity, where ordinary distributions or upstream transactions could create compliance issues.

Engage with trade associations and consider participating in any public-comment, congressional-outreach or opposition process, particularly on issues involving procurement policy, corporate governance and the defense industrial base.

Review executive compensation structures and incentive metrics in light of both the EO's requirements and Section 815, including whether compensation tied to buybacks, free cash flow or earnings per share could draw scrutiny.

Conclusion

The intersection of the EO and Section 815 of the Senate NDAA represents a significant and evolving area of risk for defense contractors of all sizes. Whether Section 815 is enacted in its current form, modified in conference or ultimately removed, the policy direction is clear: Washington is willing to condition defense contracting on corporate capital-allocation decisions. Defense contractors, their boards and their advisors should actively assess exposure and preparing contingency plans now rather than waiting for legislative certainty.