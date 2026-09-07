Executive Order Declares National Emergency To Secure U.S. Bulk-Power System

President Trump's Executive Order 14420 declares a national emergency over foreign-produced bulk-power system equipment, authorizing the Department of Energy to prohibit or condition transactions involving certain electric infrastructure. The order establishes a framework for procurement restrictions and vendor qualification requirements, with implementing regulations required within 120 days. How will this impact utilities, data center operators, and equipment vendors navigating supply chain vulnerabilitie

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Highlights

President Donald Trump recently issued an executive order (the Order) declaring a national emergency with respect to risks associated with foreign-produced bulk-power system electric equipment.

The Order is based on the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and National Emergencies Act, along with concerns regarding supply-chain vulnerabilities, cybersecurity threats and foreign access to equipment that supports the U.S. bulk-power system.

Among provisions, the Order authorizes the U.S. Department of Energy to prohibit, condition or unwind transactions involving certain foreign-produced electric infrastructure equipment and establishes a framework for future procurement restrictions and vendor qualification requirements.

President Donald Trump on August 26, 2026, issued Executive Order 14420 (the Order) declaring a national emergency with respect to risks associated with foreign-produced bulk-power system electric equipment. The Order is grounded in the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and National Emergencies Act, as well as concerns regarding supply-chain vulnerabilities, cybersecurity threats and foreign access to equipment that supports the U.S. bulk-power system.

The Order authorizes the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to prohibit, condition or unwind transactions involving certain foreign-produced electric infrastructure equipment and establishes a framework for future procurement restrictions and vendor qualification requirements. The Order applies to any transaction "that was initiated after the date of this order"; therefore, DOE may have the ability to impose conditions on or unwind a transaction before the required rulemaking process has been completed if it makes the required findings in Sections 2(i) and 2(ii) of the Order.

The Order expressly links the perceived threat to rapidly growing electricity needs associated with advanced manufacturing, data centers, artificial intelligence (AI) and defense production. It applies to the bulk-power system rather than local distribution and includes transmission facilities rated 69 kilovolts or above, generation needed for reliability, and an extensive list of equipment used in substations, control rooms and generating stations. This distinction may potentially be significant for data center developers and the utilities serving them. Though local distribution is excluded, upgrades to bulk-power transmission facilities that serve large loads may fall under the Order.

The Order does not impose a blanket ban on all imported power equipment. Instead, it creates a transaction-specific and class-based framework. DOE must determine that equipment or an associated component, software, firmware, digital service, maintenance service or remote-access capability is connected to a Covered Foreign Entity and that the transaction presents one of the specified undue, catastrophic or unacceptable risks. DOE may license otherwise prohibited transactions, negotiate mitigation, and recognize equipment or vendors as prequalified, although qualification does not eliminate DOE's residual authority.

Key Provisions

The Order prohibits acquisitions, imports, transfers or installations of foreign-produced bulk-power system electric equipment where the DOE Secretary determines that the equipment is associated with a covered foreign entity and presents risks of sabotage, cyber intrusion, unauthorized access, supply disruption or other national security concerns. DOE is also authorized to impose conditions on previously installed equipment, including monitoring, isolation, replacement or removal requirements. However, DOE must consider electric reliability and safety, the availability of replacement equipment and continuity of essential service and may establish phased compliance requirements. The Order further authorizes DOE to establish mitigation agreements and vendor prequalification programs and implement regulations within 120 days.

Administration Policy Objectives

The administration states that rapid growth in advanced manufacturing, AI infrastructure, data centers and defense production has increased the nation's dependence on reliable electricity. According to the Order, these developments have magnified the potential consequences of foreign interference in electric infrastructure supply chains. The administration's stated objective is to reduce dependence on foreign-sourced grid equipment, strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities, enhance cybersecurity protections for grid infrastructure and improve resilience against geopolitical disruptions and supply-chain constraints. The Order also directs DOE to develop recommendations for revisions to the Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) that prioritize U.S.-manufactured energy infrastructure in federal procurement.

Potential Implications

Utilities, independent power producers, transmission developers, data center operators, manufacturers and equipment vendors should anticipate increased scrutiny of supply chains and equipment sourcing decisions. Existing projects utilizing foreign-produced transformers, inverters, battery storage systems, industrial control systems and related equipment may face additional review. As a result, the Order could create additional risks for large-load interconnections. A utility or developer that has ordered equipment could potentially be required to change suppliers or major components, which could impact construction milestones and timelines for energizing projects.

Developers should evaluate procurement strategies, vendor relationships, and contractual protections to account for potential regulatory restrictions, mitigation requirements, or replacement obligations. Such a review may include identifying the manufacturer and country of origin of equipment, evaluating software, and assessing availability of alternative suppliers and equipment. Companies participating in federal procurement opportunities should also monitor forthcoming FAR-related developments.

Regulatory Timeline and Potential Next Steps

The Order directs DOE to issue implementing regulations and identify covered equipment and vendors. The administration's broader energy and industrial policy agenda suggests continued emphasis on domestic energy infrastructure, supply-chain resilience, AI-driven electricity demand growth, grid security and protection of critical infrastructure from foreign influence. Stakeholders should monitor DOE rulemakings, qualification processes and guidance concerning covered foreign entities.

A significant near-term milestone is the requirement that DOE publish implementing rules or regulations within 120 days of the Order (by December 24, 2026). The Order also directs DOE, within 180 days (by February 22, 2027), to develop and submit recommendations for revisions to FAR designed to ensure that national security risks are considered in federal energy infrastructure procurements and prioritize the acquisition of U.S.-manufactured energy infrastructure. Although these recommendations will initially apply in the federal procurement context, they may provide insight into the administration's broader policy objectives regarding domestic manufacturing, supply-chain security and preferred equipment sourcing practices across the electric sector.

After receiving DOE's recommendations, the FAR Council is directed to consider proposing amendments to the FAR within 90 days. Though the specific timing will depend on when DOE transmits its recommendations, this process could ultimately result in new procurement requirements affecting federal agencies, federal contractors, energy infrastructure developers participating in federally funded projects and equipment manufacturers supplying those markets.

Key Takeaways

The Order represents one of the administration's most significant actions to date addressing the intersection of energy security, national security, supply-chain resilience and electric grid reliability. Though the Order does not immediately prohibit all foreign-sourced equipment, it establishes a broad framework that could materially affect procurement, development, operation and ownership decisions involving bulk-power system infrastructure. With DOE required to act within 120 days, companies should carefully consider both near-term supply chain review and participating in the forthcoming implementation process.

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