State AG News: Child Safety, Social Media, Labor And Employment (August 28-September 2, 2026)

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Each week, Crowell & Moring’s State Attorneys General team highlights significant actions that State AGs have taken. See our State Attorneys General page for more insights. Below are the updates from August 28-September 2, 2026:
Multistate Coalition
- A multistate coalition of 51 attorneys general issued a proposed settlement with Meta Platforms, Inc. (“Meta”) resolving the coalition’s lawsuit against the company for its alleged deployment of harmful features that create compulsive behavior in children. The settlement will require Meta to pay $17 billion to the states over ten years. It also contains injunctive terms requiring Meta to implement child safety measures, including restrictions on daily use of social media for those under 18 and enhanced reporting requirements.
- A multistate coalition of 19 attorneys general drafted a comment letter in opposition to the EPA’s new rule that would revise emission regulations for heavy-duty vehicles published under President Biden in 2023. Specifically, the Rule would shorten the emission warranty period for heavy-duty vehicles and delay the implementation of the 2023 Rule’s longer regulatory useful life periods from MY 2027 to MY 2030. The coalition claims that this would result in public harm by contributing to air pollution that causes harmful public health effects.
Arizona
- Attorney General Mayes called for a statewide ban on data centers due to rising energy costs and the Department of the Interior’s most recent cut to Arizona’s water supply. Attorney General Mayes noted that the state has experienced significant energy demand increases—with nearly double-digit rate increases. Alongside this, the Department of the Interior has decreased Arizona’s access to the Colorado River by 30%.
California
- Attorney General Bonta successfully defended a lawsuit challenging California’s law requiring federally licensed firearm dealers to maintain video and audio recordings at their businesses. The plaintiffs—firearm dealers, gun rights organizations, and private individuals—brought the case in the Ninth Circuit and argued that the law violated the First, Fourth, and Fifth Amendments.
- Attorney General Bonta issued a Notice of Intent to Sue challenging a $1.22 billion agreement between the Department of the Interior and RWE U.S. Offshore under which DOI would cancel three offshore wind energy leases off the coasts of California, Louisiana, and New York, pay out the bid, and require RWE to fund liquefied natural gas and other fossil fuel projects across the country. California alleges that the deal violates the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act, which is intended to give states a say in the offshore wind leasing program and prevent backroom deals.
Florida
- Attorney General Uthmeier settled with Deloitte, resolving allegations that the company’s employment practices in furtherance of its diversity, equity, and inclusion goals violated Florida’s anti-discrimination law. Specifically, the lawsuit alleged that Deloitte’s practice of taking race and sex into account in its hiring composition framework constituted a discriminatory practice. The settlement requires Deloitte to pay $1.2 million to Florida.
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