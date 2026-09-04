DOJ’s Civil Rights Fraud Initiative Claims Another DEI-Related FCA Settlement

On Tuesday, August 25, 2026, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that Deloitte LLP and several of its subsidiaries agreed to pay, collectively, $21.5 million to resolve allegations that Deloitte violated the False Claims Act (FCA) by failing to comply with new anti-discrimination requirements incorporated into its federal contracts, by discriminating against employees and applicants on the basis of race and sex, and by allocating and seeking reimbursement for costs related to those practices under its federal government contracts. This resolution is the second of its kind under DOJ’s recently launched Civil Rights Fraud Initiative, following a similar settlement by IBM in April 2026.

The Deloitte Settlement

The settlement resolves allegations that, from 2017 to the present, Deloitte falsely certified compliance with equal opportunity and anti-discrimination requirements while engaging in discriminatory race- and sex-based employment practices. The government alleged that Deloitte allocated costs relating to these discriminatory practices to its federal government contracts and sought payment and reimbursement from the government for such costs. Specifically, the government alleged FCA violations based on four categories of conduct:

Taking race or sex into account when making hiring, promotion, and staffing decisions . Business units were allegedly assigned non-public race- and sex-based workforce composition goals, sometimes with attached financial incentives, which were described internally as “aggressive” and intended to “drive behavior change.”

. Business units were allegedly assigned non-public race- and sex-based workforce composition goals, sometimes with attached financial incentives, which were described internally as “aggressive” and intended to “drive behavior change.” Identifying promotion candidates by race and sex . DOJ claimed that Deloitte circulated spreadsheets that encouraged staff to “continue taking intentional action” to increase the number of Black, multiracial, and Hispanic/Latinx professionals promoted to the partner, principal, or managing director level.

. DOJ claimed that Deloitte circulated spreadsheets that encouraged staff to “continue taking intentional action” to increase the number of Black, multiracial, and Hispanic/Latinx professionals promoted to the partner, principal, or managing director level. Setting demographic goals for employees staffed to federal contracts . Deloitte allegedly provided a “Priority Staffing Report” that identified employees available for project staffing by race and sex to staffing managers as a “lever” to help Deloitte achieve parity between the percentages of underrepresented minorities and non-underrepresented Minorities, respectively, who were understaffed.

. Deloitte allegedly provided a “Priority Staffing Report” that identified employees available for project staffing by race and sex to staffing managers as a “lever” to help Deloitte achieve parity between the percentages of underrepresented minorities and non-underrepresented Minorities, respectively, who were understaffed. Offering training, mentoring, and leadership development programs with eligibility limited on the basis of race or sex. DOJ asserted that Deloitte’s “Springboard” and “Compass” programs were designed to boost participants’ career prospects through sponsorship and networking. Only employees who met certain race or sex criteria were eligible to participate.

As part of the settlement, the qui tam relator, the American Alliance for Equal Rights (the Alliance) will receive $4,300,000 of the total recovery amount and will confidentially disclose to Deloitte the identity of the former employee who provided information regarding Deloitte’s practices.

Notably, the Alliance also alleged state-level claims in Florida and Indiana, which were resolved via additional coordinated settlements for $1.2 million each, illustrating that these cases can create risk at both the state and federal levels.

Lessons Regarding DEI Investigations and Enforcement Landscape