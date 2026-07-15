LDA Q2 Reporting – Are You Ready For The July Deadlines? (Video)

Explore essential compliance guidance for lobbying disclosure, campaign finance, and government ethics through expert video insights. From navigating LD-2 and LD-203 filing requirements to understanding AI in political campaigns and revolving door restrictions, these resources address critical regulatory challenges facing corporations, associations, and political organizations. Discover how recent developments like the Department of Government Efficiency and FEC quorum issues may reshape the political law l

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With the second-quarter LD-2 deadline fast approaching on July 20, and the LD-203 deadline set for July 30, LDA filers face a busy month of disclosure obligations. In this short video, Robert Walker and Karen Trainer walk through the foreign entity and affiliated organization updates required on the LD-2, and outline the six categories of reportable payments on the LD-203. These are key considerations for every lobbying firm, lobbyist employer, and individual lobbyist.

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