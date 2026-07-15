LDA Q2 Reporting – Are You Ready For The July Deadlines? (Video)

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With the second-quarter LD-2 deadline fast approaching on July 20, and the LD-203 deadline set for July 30, LDA filers face a busy month of disclosure obligations. In this short video, Robert Walker and Karen Trainer walk through the foreign entity and affiliated organization updates required on the LD-2, and outline the six categories of reportable payments on the LD-203. These are key considerations for every lobbying firm, lobbyist employer, and individual lobbyist.
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