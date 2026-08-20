US Sanctions Dubai Crypto Exchange Shelbit For Channeling Funds In Iran Crypto Scheme

The US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control has sanctioned Shelbit, a Dubai-based cryptocurrency exchange, for allegedly processing millions of dollars...

Founded in 1979 by seven lawyers from a premier Los Angeles firm, Lewis Brisbois has grown to include nearly 1,400 attorneys in 50 offices in 27 states, and dedicates itself to more than 40 legal practice areas for clients of all sizes in every major industry.

Article Insights

Taylor A. Davidson’s articles from Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP are most popular: in United States

with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services, Technology and Media & Information industries Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP are most popular: within Government, Public Sector, Antitrust/Competition Law and Tax topic(s)

On August 7, 2026, the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (“OFAC”) sanctioned Shelbit, a Dubai-based cryptocurrency exchange, along with its founder Siavash Kayvanpour and related companies. The action targets alleged processing of millions of dollars in crypto for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (“IRGC”) and other Iranian state-linked entities.

This designation follows a July 31 Reuters investigation that identified Shelbit as a central node in a roughly $4 billion Iranian sanctions-evasion network. Shelbit moved crypto on behalf of Iran’s central bank, a major illegal online gambling operation, and addresses the Israeli government linked to the IRGC.

Treasury also sanctioned Aban Tether, an Iran-based asset exchange, for handling transactions involving previously designated entities, including Nobitex (Iran’s largest crypto exchange, sanctioned in June 2026).

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that the agency will “hunt down and dismantle the illicit financial networks that keep the regime afloat.”

Key Facts from the Action:

Shelbit’s website had been offline for months, yet the exchange continued processing funds, including during the recent U.S. and Israeli conflict with Iran. On August 1, 2026, one day after the Reuters investigation was released, Shelbit reactivated its website. Shelbit denied the company knowingly participated in money laundering, terrorist financing, illegal gambling, or sanctions evasion and claimed it ceased operations in January 2026.



Significant volumes of crypto flowing through Shelbit were linked to a suspected Iranian bitcoin mining operation and an illegal gambling network run by Iranian social media influencers.



Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (“VARA”) had already flagged Shelbit for money-laundering and terrorism-financing violations shortly before the U.S. action.



Designation on the U.S. sanctions blacklist carries significant consequences. U.S. persons generally are prohibited from doing business with designated individuals or entities, and financial institutions and other counterparties risk sanctions exposure for facilitating transactions involving them, often resulting in the loss of banking, commercial, and financial relationships.

Why This Matters for Your Business:



Why This Matters for Your Business: This action is the latest example of OFAC leveraging detailed open-source intelligence and investigative reporting to rapidly target cryptocurrency platforms and intermediaries that facilitate Iranian sanctions evasion. Exchanges, OTC desks, payment processors, financial institutions, and companies with exposure to the United Arab Emirates ("UAE") virtual asset sector should view this enforcement action as a significant compliance warning.



In addition, U.S. sanctions exposure is not limited to Iranian actors or foreign exchanges. U.S. companies and individuals that knowingly facilitate, support, or otherwise assist sanctions-evasion schemes may themselves become targets of enforcement actions, civil penalties, or designation. Companies should carefully assess customer relationships, transaction flows, and counterparties for links to sanctioned Iranian persons, entities, or networks.

Key takeaways include:

Regulatory scrutiny of Dubai and UAE-based virtual asset platforms continues to intensify.



Direct or indirect dealings involving Iranian counterparties present significant sanctions and enforcement risks.



U.S. authorities are increasingly focused on identifying and disrupting networks that use cryptocurrency to evade sanctions.



Local regulators, including VARA, are becoming more active partners in anti-money laundering and sanctions-related enforcement efforts.

As the United States continues its strategy of increasing economic pressure on Iran, restricting the IRGC's and other sanctioned Iranian actors' access to global cryptocurrency markets is expected to remain a major enforcement priority. Businesses operating in the digital asset ecosystem should anticipate continued investigations, sanctions designations, and regulatory actions targeting platforms and intermediaries that facilitate such activity.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.