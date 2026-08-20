Farewell For Now And Kinda Forever: FinCEN Permanently Ends Beneficial Ownership Reporting Requirements For U.S. Companies And U.S. Persons

The U.S. Department of the Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network has issued a final rule permanently eliminating beneficial ownership information reporting requirements...

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On August 11, 2026, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (“FinCEN”) issued a final rule permanently eliminating beneficial ownership information (“BOI”) reporting requirements for U.S. companies and U.S. persons under the Corporate Transparency Act (“CTA”). The rule became effective immediately upon publication in the Federal Register and represents a significant shift in the federal government’s approach to beneficial ownership reporting.

Under the final rule, domestic entities and U.S. individuals are no longer required to file BOI reports with FinCEN. In addition, FinCEN announced that it will delete previously submitted beneficial ownership information reported by U.S. persons from its BOI database.

The final rule follows FinCEN’s earlier interim final rule, which had already exempted U.S. companies and U.S. persons from CTA reporting requirements while the agency considered public comments and a permanent regulatory framework. Although the August 11, 2026, rule does not materially change the obligations that applied under the interim rule, it removes the uncertainty surrounding the future of BOI reporting requirements for domestic entities. The final rule does not eliminate BOI reporting for foreign entities that qualify as reporting companies. Those entities must continue to report beneficial ownership information relating to foreign individuals.

While the elimination of CTA reporting obligations for U.S. companies will likely reduce regulatory burdens and compliance costs for many businesses, FinCEN has recently adopted other transparency-focused initiatives, including its Residential Real Estate Reporting Rule, which becomes effective March 1, 2026, and requires reporting of certain non-financed residential real estate transactions involving legal entities and trusts.

We will continue to monitor additional guidance and implementation developments.

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