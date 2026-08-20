The Economic Risks Behind The United States $10 Trillion Investment Deals

Increasing foreign direct investment (FDI) into the US was a key component of the Trump administration's bilateral trade deals. The White House touts its trade and investment diplomacy as securing $9.49 trillion for the US. If successful, the historic wave of foreign capital would be a once-in-a-generation investment into the corporate fabric of America. However, these pledges are less straightforward than they appear: based on a line-by-line reclassification of the Department of Commerce’s published figures, only an inclusive upper bound of roughly $4.12 trillion can be classified as US-directed investment language, although that figure contains nonbinding, project-contingent and potentially overlapping components. Of that, only $217.7 billion is new spending that has been explicitly or officially connected to named projects under the agreements so far. The remainder of Commerce’s total consists largely of broader commercial activity and corporate spending that the administration attributes to its policies.

The gap between the announced figures and capital reaching the economy is due to the structure of the agreements. Most require no immediate payment, while several depend on investment decisions that foreign governments cannot control. For businesses, the risks run in both directions: slow implementation could leave suppliers and communities preparing for demand that never arrives, while rapid implementation could put serious pressure on the dollar and the US economy. The inflow of capital would create a stronger dollar, harming the competitiveness of US exports, and rapid construction could simultaneously cause inflation in sectors that cannot expand quickly, potentially prompting tighter monetary policy.

The Headline Combines Several Kinds of Deals

The headline number came from two types of deals. Reciprocal-tariff negotiations gave the administration leverage over major trading partners, which offered future purchases or investment in exchange for lower duties and continued access to the US market. A second group of announcements came through presidential-level diplomacy, especially in the Gulf, where investment frameworks accompanied defense agreements and technology partnerships. As a result, these negotiations produced several different types of pledges, each with a different level of commitment and likelihood that capital will reach an American project.

At one end are forecasts about private behavior. The European Union’s $600 billion figure reflects what European companies are “expected to invest” through 2028, leaving boards to determine whether their spending occurs. Switzerland and Liechtenstein “intend to encourage and facilitate” about $200 billion in private investment, while Malaysia committed to “facilitate” $70 billion where practicable over a decade. These arrangements can influence corporate decisions through policy support or tariff certainty, but the capital is not guaranteed.

Japan and South Korea established public financing mechanisms. Japan’s $550 billion initiative can deploy loans or equity after US-selected projects pass commercial review, with projects to be selected before January 2029. South Korea created $350 billion of public funds and an implementation corporation, although its legal framework caps annual US-bound outflows and allows the pace to change when foreign-exchange stability or repayment is threatened. Taiwan followed another model by pairing a $250 billion enterprise investment commitment with a separate $250 billion guarantee program. The guarantee can reduce financing risk, though it creates no capital flow until it supports a transaction or is drawn.

The largest pledges came from the broader Gulf packages, where the definition of “investment” widened further. The UAE announced a ten-year $1.4 trillion “investment framework,” Qatar paired a $1.2 trillion agreement to “generate economic exchange” with a more investment-specific $500 billion sovereign-fund intention, and Saudi Arabia raised its pledge to $1 trillion through a package that contains a large amount of exports. These packages may produce a meaningful boost to the American economy, but their face values do not measure a common stock of inward FDI.

These different classifications explain the gap in Commerce’s $9.49 trillion estimate. Approximately $4.52 trillion consists of purchase orders and other activity that does not represent inward investment, while another $850 billion reflects corporate spending that the administration attributes to its broader policies. These transactions may still benefit American companies, but calling them an “investment” mislabels their usage.

Why Capital Has Not Yet Reached Projects

Much of Commerce’s total consists of forecasts or long-horizon commitments that created no immediate payment obligation. But there are two major challenges for the capital that parties are looking to deploy: lack of execution-ready projects at the scale implied by the pledges, and lack of financing on viable terms.

Government-supported project-finance mechanisms, pursuing a political rather than commercial objective, cannot deploy capital at scale alone. They eventually need an eligible borrower or project with an executable development plan, acceptable risk allocation, and a credible source of repayment. Lenders have to understand the construction plan and sources of repayment before issuing loans, while sponsors must commit enough equity to absorb early risk. A project can carry a large announced value while remaining unable to draw meaningful financing.

A second constraint lies in the financing countries, which must convert political commitments into long-term dollar funding without destabilizing their currencies or public balance sheets. Japan’s $550 billion mechanism relies on public institutions and commercial banks that must raise dollars or hedge yen funding, increasing interest and currency costs over the life of a project. Lenders must also price and allocate construction and repayment risk, while redirecting pension assets or Treasury holdings would pull capital from existing investments. South Korea imposed a $20 billion annual disbursement limit and can slow deployment if dollar outflows threaten the won. Its policy banks can use loans and guarantees to reduce immediate fiscal costs, although they still retain currency exposure and credit risk. US banks could help projects proceed, but their participation would reduce the foreign-capital contribution behind the headline and could crowd out other American borrowers.

Full Delivery Would Test the US Economy

If the commitments are implemented at scale, the risk would shift from whether the money arrives to how quickly the US economy can accommodate it. As a result, the US faces a significant capacity risk: increased sectoral inflation, trade deficits and interest rates. To illustrate the scale of these investment pledges, spreading the roughly $4.12 trillion investment-related upper bound evenly across ten years would imply about $412 billion of annual spending. This equates to roughly 43 percent above total inward FDI transactions in 2025, and almost 30 times the greenfield investment in 2025, the closest comparison to the factories and infrastructure envisioned in the agreements.

When US investment rises faster than domestic saving, the difference must be financed from abroad. A large inflow of new foreign capital would tend to raise the value of the dollar, making imported goods and services cheaper while making US exports more expensive for foreign buyers. The trade deals could therefore make it harder to reduce the trade deficit even as they financed new American production.

The size of that effect would depend on how foreign counterparties raise the dollars required to fund the projects. The deals’ structure is intended to mobilize capital from that country’s own public institutions and banks, so implementation would generally involve foreign-sourced funding. However, a sovereign fund could sell Treasury securities that it already owns and redirect the proceeds into a US project, which would change the form of its American investment without bringing an equal amount of new capital into the country. If done this way, though, these large Treasury sales could still place upward pressure on yields, increasing the cost of doing business.

The more immediate challenge would be physical capacity. Industrial construction depends on suitable land and reliable electricity, and large projects compete for experienced contractors and skilled labor. Grid connections require years of planning, and specialized equipment cannot be produced immediately when demand rises. That means a broad investment surge could stretch supplies thin, raising sectoral costs and extending construction timelines before the new facilities began adding output. Unrelated projects could be postponed as financing and physical capacity shifted toward the politically favored buildout, producing a crowding-out effect through higher costs and delayed investment.

These pressures could also limit how quickly the commitments could be fulfilled. As costs rise, some projects become too expensive to generate acceptable returns, prompting lenders to tighten standards and sponsors to delay or cancel weaker projects. If those cost pressures spread beyond the affected industries, the Federal Reserve would likely raise interest rates to cool off the economy, increasing financing costs and reducing the number of projects able to proceed.

For businesses, there are risks if either scenario occurs. If these investments are implemented too slowly or not at all, suppliers and communities risk overspending on expanded capacity for an increase in demand that is either delayed or never comes. On the other hand, rapid implementation would raise wages and occupancy costs while intensifying competition for power and infrastructure. If financed substantially through net-new foreign inflows, it would also tend to strengthen the dollar and weaken the competitiveness of US exporters.

If effectively deployed, these deals would ultimately be highly beneficial for the US by expanding productive capacity, strengthening strategic industries, and supporting long-term growth. However, if much of the investment is financed by new capital flowing into the US, it could raise the dollar’s value and make US exports less competitive. Concurrently, the resulting surge in spending could push demand beyond available resources, raising costs and prompting the Federal Reserve to increase interest rates to contain inflation, which would slow growth elsewhere in the economy.