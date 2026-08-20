Fastest 5 Minutes: Fraud Enforcement, Offensive Cyber Operations, Executive Privilege (Podcast)

This week’s episode covers a memo outlining the National Fraud Enforcement Division’s enforcement priorities, a White House memo that authorizes certain private sector offensive cyber operations, and a DOJ opinion relating to executive privilege, and is hosted by Peter Eyre and Yuan Zhou. Crowell & Moring’s “Fastest 5 Minutes” is a biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary of significant government contracts legal and regulatory developments that no government contracts lawyer or executive should be without.

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