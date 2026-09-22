New Guidance Addresses SAR Confidentiality And Customer Communications

Banks and their employees face a difficult balancing act when discussing suspected fraud or money laundering activity with a customer on whose account activity the bank has filed a suspicious activity report (SAR). The bank must take practical steps to protect the customer and the institution (for example, verifying transactions, restricting account access, or requesting additional documentation) while strictly preserving SAR confidentiality.

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Banks and their employees face a difficult balancing act when discussing suspected fraud or money laundering activity with a customer on whose account activity the bank has filed a suspicious activity report (SAR). The bank must take practical steps to protect the customer and the institution (for example, verifying transactions, restricting account access, or requesting additional documentation) while strictly preserving SAR confidentiality. If a bank employee discloses—or even inadvertently implies—that a SAR has been filed, that law enforcement is involved, or even that internal investigations are ongoing, the bank can be exposed to regulatory findings, civil penalties, litigation risk, and reputational harm. What’s more, the employees engaged in these conversations may face discipline or termination for violating policy and confidentiality requirements. At the same time, poorly chosen language or a refusal to provide a customer with information about his or her account, can cause customer disputes, prompt complaints, or create safety risks for frontline personnel.

On September 2, 2026, FinCEN and the federal banking agencies (the Federal Reserve, FDIC, NCUA, and OCC) issued a joint statement clarifying the application of SAR confidentiality requirements to communications with customers. The statement explains that SAR confidentiality requirements do not prohibit banks and credit unions from communicating with customers about potentially fraudulent transactions, suspicious activity, account restrictions, or account closures, provided those communications do not disclose the existence of a SAR.

The statement follows a June 2025 Request for Information regarding payments fraud, in which commenters identified questions concerning the extent to which financial institutions may discuss fraud-related matters with customers when a SAR has been or may be filed. It also references Executive Order 14331, Guaranteeing Fair Banking for All Americans.

The Guidance

The agencies reiterate that the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) prohibits the disclosure of a SAR or information that would reveal the existence of a SAR. At the same time, the agencies note that FinCEN’s SAR confidentiality regulations permit the disclosure of the underlying facts, transactions, and documents upon which a SAR is based.

As a result, banks and credit unions may communicate with customers or third parties regarding potentially fraudulent transactions, suspicious activity, account restrictions, and account closures, so long as the communication does not disclose that a SAR has been filed.

The agencies also state that the fact that a customer or third party could potentially infer from the underlying facts that a SAR may have been filed does not, by itself, constitute a prohibited disclosure under the SAR confidentiality requirements.

Relationship to Prior Guidance

The joint statement builds on existing SAR confidentiality guidance. FinCEN’s 2010 final rule addressing SAR confidentiality established that the prohibition on disclosure does not apply to the underlying facts, transactions, and documents on which a SAR is based. More recently, FinCEN’s September 2025 guidance regarding cross-border information sharing (FIN-2025-G001) reiterated that principle in the context of information sharing among affiliated institutions.

The September 2026 joint statement focuses specifically on communications with customers and provides additional clarification regarding how financial institutions may apply existing SAR confidentiality requirements in customer-facing situations.

Examples of Permissible Communications

The statement provides a non-exhaustive list of communications that “would not typically” disclose the existence of a SAR. Examples include:

Requesting customer due diligence information to better understand the nature and purpose of a customer relationship;

Notifying a customer that a delay, limitation, or account closure may be related to suspected fraud or suspicious activity;

Notifying a customer that a deposit, such as an altered or counterfeit check, has been rejected due to suspected fraud;

Asking about the purpose of a transaction or the source of funds;

Providing educational materials or warnings regarding fraud schemes, typologies, and money mule activity;

Communicating account maintenance decisions, including declining transactions or closing accounts; and

Requesting information concerning the originator or beneficiary of a funds transfer.

The agencies emphasize that institutions should evaluate communications on a case-by-case basis and exercise caution to avoid revealing the existence of a SAR.

Practical Considerations

The statement does not modify existing legal or regulatory requirements and does not create new supervisory expectations. Instead, it provides additional clarification regarding how existing SAR confidentiality requirements apply in the context of customer communications.

Financial institutions may wish to review existing policies, procedures, and training materials relating to customer communications in situations involving fraud investigations, suspicious activity reviews, account restrictions, and account closures. Institutions should also consider whether additional guidance or training is appropriate to help personnel distinguish between discussing underlying facts and disclosing information that could reveal the existence of a SAR.

Because the agencies’ examples are non-exhaustive and emphasize a facts-and-circumstances analysis, institutions should continue to assess individual situations carefully and document decision-making where appropriate.

Looking Ahead

The joint statement provides additional clarification regarding the scope of SAR confidentiality requirements and confirms that institutions generally may discuss underlying facts, transactions, and documents with customers, provided they do not disclose the existence of a SAR. Financial institutions should consider the guidance when evaluating customer communication practices and related compliance procedures.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.