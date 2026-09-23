SBA’s Proposed Size Changes: By The Numbers (Video)

The Small Business Administration has proposed significant changes to size standards that determine whether companies qualify as small businesses for federal contracting purposes. Understanding these numerical thresholds and their implications is crucial for contractors navigating the government marketplace.

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Amy Hoang breaks down the SBA’s proposed rule to change the size standards used to determine whether a company qualifies as small for federal contracting.

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