What Agencies Can Actually Ask For: Books, Records & Accounts

“VERIFY BEFORE YOU CERTIFY” — 3-MINUTE BRIEF, PART 4 OF 4

The final brief in this series: what to have audit ready before a request ever arrives.

Recap: FAR 52.222-90 requires contractors to furnish “all information and reports, including providing access to books, records, and accounts, as required by the Contracting Officer.” No agency has published a standardized checklist. Based on what the clause prohibits and how similar investigations have historically been conducted, here’s what to have ready.

Hiring, Promotion & Termination Records

Applicant flow logs and interview scorecards for open positions

Records showing who was selected vs. not selected, and the stated rationale

Promotion and succession-planning documentation, including any candidate lists or slates

Termination and reduction-in-force records, including selection criteria used

Compensation Records

Pay and bonus/incentive data by role, tied to individual performance metrics

Documentation of how bonus or incentive structures are determined

Compensation committee materials, if pay decisions are reviewed at that level

Training, Mentoring & Leadership Development Program Records

Eligibility criteria for any formal or informal development, mentoring, or sponsorship program

Enrollment and participation rosters for those programs

Program charters or descriptions, “program participation” is defined broadly enough to capture informal programs, not just named initiatives

Internal Tracking, Dashboards & Reporting

Any internal scorecards, dashboards, or reports that track workforce composition by business unit, manager, or team

Diversity-related goals, targets, or metrics circulated internally, even informally

Governance, Policy & Subcontractor Records

Written EEO and nondiscrimination policies, and DEI program documentation

Board or leadership meeting minutes discussing workforce composition or diversity goals

Documentation showing the clause was flowed down to subcontractors, and any known reports of subcontractor conduct that could implicate the clause

The request process itself is still being worked out, and these reviews will likely resemble targeted EEOC or DOJ-style document requests rather than a single standardized audit. Early guidance projects thousands of these compliance reviews per year across federal agencies — these are categories to have ready now, not to assemble after a request arrives.

That’s the series. For the full reference in one document, see the “How Federal Contractors Certify Nondiscrimination” guide.

This brief reflects publicly available regulatory information as of August 2026 and is provided for informational purposes only. Requirements may change; this does not constitute legal advice. Consult qualified consultants or a counsel regarding your specific obligations.