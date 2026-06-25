ARTICLE
25 June 2026

Government Relations Update 6.17.26

BW
BrownWinick Law

Contributor

BrownWinick Law logo

We are a blend of tradition and innovation. Timeless values and new ways of doing. Focused aggression and honest practicality. Our firm is grounded in proven methods and a consistent track-record of success, but we’re willing to make bold moves when the time is right.

Our attorneys are creative, business-savvy and highly specialized. With decades of experience, we know your industry inside and out.

We’re not afraid to speak up, either. We bring an informed perspective to the table and create sophisticated solutions to your problems. We use every tool in our playbook, from powerful connections to out-of-the-box thinking, to help you make the right call and achieve your goals.

Having the right partner means making the right decisions.

Be bold and be wise with BrownWinick.

Explore Firm Details
With Iowa’s primary elections and state party conventions concluded, the political landscape shifts entirely to the November general election.
United States Iowa Government, Public Sector
R.G. Schwarm,Matthew H. McKinney, and Douglas Gross
BrownWinick Law are most popular:
  • within Real Estate and Construction and International Law topic(s)

With Iowa’s primary elections and state party conventions concluded, the political landscape shifts entirely to the November general election. To help you track key battlegrounds, our team has analyzed the latest June voter registration data. The accompanying chart highlights the most competitive races based on raw registration numbers and percentage margins. Over the past three months, narrowing registration gaps across the state signal an increasingly competitive cycle.

The raw data reveals several interesting dynamics in key districts:

  • Iowa House: Out of the top 20 closest races as measured purely by voter registration totals, 13 involve incumbents and the top five districts each have less than a 500 voter registration difference. The closest (by a percentage of 2.17%) is District 73 where a Democrat incumbent (E. Wilson) serves in an area where Republicans enjoy a slim 277 voter registration advantage over Democrats. In another unique district, the Republican incumbent in House District 99 (M. Rinker) is defending his seat where Democrats currently hold an even slimmer 248 voter registration advantage over Republicans. On average, there are roughly 32,000 residents in each House district.

  • Iowa Senate: Eight of the top 10 closest Senate races as measured by voter registration totals feature incumbents. Notably, while in the House there are seven districts where the registration percentage difference between Democrats and Republicans is less than 5%, not a single Senate district falls below 5% (the closest being District 37, M. Donahue, where there is a 5.36% difference with Democrats holding a 1,291 voter registration advantage). In Senate Districts 1 (C. Drey) and 35 (M. Zimmer), Democratic incumbents are defending seats where Republicans currently hold the voter registration lead (1,517 and 4,238 respectively). Keep in mind, on average, there are roughly 65,000 residents in each Senate district.

    Interestingly, several highly-competitive districts (as measured purely by voter registration numbers) currently involve uncontested seats this cycle:
  • House: Among the 20 House districts with the narrowest registration margins, five Democrats are running unopposed. Of those five districts, in Districts 73 (E. Wilson) and 27 (K. Judge), Republicans hold a voter registration advantage (217 and 1,372 respectively).

  • Senate: In the Senate, out of the 25 Senate seats on the ballot this year, 11 have no major-party challenger (five Republicans and six Democrats running unopposed).

Looking briefly at Iowa’s congressional districts, Republicans currently hold a voter registration lead in all four districts. In three districts, the registration gap is under 30,000 voters, representing a 7% to 9.95% margin.

Overall, many races are becoming increasingly competitive as voter registration margins have narrowed in many districts over the past several months. As November nears, our team will continue to share updates, including additional insight regarding fundraising amounts, cash on hand, voter registration changes, and more. Please don’t hesitate to reach out with any questions about any of these races or the upcoming elections generally.

 Key

Red

Districts where Republicans lead in active voter registration contain cells that are highlighted in red. The “Registration Difference D&R” shows the GOP voter advantage.

Blue

Districts where Democrats lead in active voter registration contain cells that are highlighted in blue. The “Registration Difference D&R” shows the Democratic voter advantage.

"Incumbent"

Any candidates that are incumbents seeking re-election are noted as incumbents next to their party affiliation.

Governor

Candidates

No Party 
Active

Democrat
Active

Republican

Active

%

Difference

R&D

Reg. Difference R&D

Zach Lahn (R) v. Rob Sand (D)

588,009

500,432

694,349

16.23%

193,917

Congress - House of Representatives

District

Candidates

No Party 
Active

Democrat
Active

Republican Active

%

Difference

R&D

Reg.

Difference

R&D

1

Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Incumbent) v. Christina Bohannan (D)

158,254

135,953

161,765

8.67%

25,812

2

Joe Mitchell (R) v. Lindsay James (D)

156,668

132,773

162,106

9.95%

29,333

3

Zach Nunn (R-Incumbent) v. Sarah Trone Garriott (D)

145,231

141,332

163,019

7.13%

21,687

4

Chris McGowan (R) v. Dave Dawson (D)

127,856

90,374

207,459

39.31%

117,085

State Senate

District

Candidates

No Party 
Active

Democrat
Active

Republican Active

%
Difference
R&D

Reg. Difference R&D

37

Randy Marzen (R) v. Molly Donahue (D-Incumbent)

13,905

12,688

11,397

5.36%

1,291

1

Christopher Prosch (R) v. Catelin Drey (D-Incumbent)

7,664

7,393

8,910

9.31%

1,517

21

John Hollinrake (R) v. Heather Matson (D)

15,392

12,553

15,698

11.13%

3,145

41

Kerry Gruenhagen (R-Incumbent) v. Tom Wieck (D)

13,284

9,934

12,462

11.29%

2,528

49

Cynthia Mensendick (R) v. Cindy Winckler (D- Incumbent)

11,653

10,921

7,802

16.66%

3,119

47

Scott Webster (R- Incumbent) v. Nikhil Wagle (D)

15,637

10,506

15,122

18.01%

4,616

35

Joe Stutting (R) v. Mike Zimmer (D- Incumbent)

13,883

9,258

13,496

18.63%

4,238

25

No (R) Challenger v. Herman Quirmbach (D-Incumbent)

11,551

10,911

6,910

22.45%

4,001

31

No (R) Challenger v. Timi Brown Powers (D)

8,892

11,381

7,072

23.35%

4,309

39

No (R) Challenger v. Liz Bennett (D- Incumbent)

11,172

12,803

7,281

27.49%

5,522

State House

District

Candidates

No Party 
Active

Democrat
Active

Republican Active

%

Difference

R&D

Reg. Difference R&D

73

No (R) Challenger v. Elizabeth Wilson (D-Incumbent)

7,486

6,245

6,522

2.17%

277

99

Matthew Rinker (R-Incumbent) v. Jennifer Kirkman (D)

5,964

5,516

5,268

2.30%

248

80

No (R) Challenger v. Aime Wichtendahl (D-Incumbent)

6,760

6,542

6,121

3.32%

421

59

Christian Hermanson (R- Incumbent) v. Jacob Welper (D)

6,505

5,235

5,715

4.38%

480

81

Dillon Fillion (R) v. Daniel Gosa (D-Incumbent)

6,460

5,544

5,076

4.41%

468

44

No (R) Challenger v. Larry McBurney (D-Incumbent)

5,755

6,814

6,217

4.58%

597

40

Bill Gustoff (R-Incumbent) v. Heather Sievers (D)

6,782

5,890

6,504

4.95%

614

43

Nicole Hasso (R) v. Jill Alesch (D)

6,618

6,585

7,286

5.05%

701

75

No (R) Challenger v. Drew Stensland (D)

5,975

5,993

5,399

5.21%

594

52

David Blom (R-Incumbent) v. Mike Tupper (D)

4,734

4,357

4,935

6.22%

578

1

Josh Steinhoff (R) v. Shawn Olorundami (D)

3,463

3,608

3,184

6.24%

424

100

Blaine Watkins (R-Incumbent) v. Matthew Morhrfeld (D)

5,597

5,027

5,700

6.27%

673

72

Jennifer Smith (R-Incumbent) v. Matt Robinson (D)

5,342

6,865

5,983

6.86%

882

31

Kevin DuBay (R) v. Mary Madison (D-Incumbent)

6,117

7,194

6,245

7.06%

949

39

Troy Clark (R) v. Nate Boulton (D)

5,251

5,864

5,004

7.61%

860

69

Tom Determann (R-Incumbent) v. Mandy Meier (D)

6,613

4,833

5,689

8.14%

856

98

Nathan Ramker (R)

v. Andrew Fitzgerland (D)

6,083

5,063

4,243

8.81%

820

42

Heather Stephenson (R) v. Amy Tagliareni (D)

6,896

5,914

7,094

9.07%

1,180

27

No (R) Challenger v. Kenan Judge (D-Incumbent)

9,002

6,691

8,063

9.30%

1,372

20

Keith Jones (R) v. Eric Armstrong (D)

4,337

3,931

4,809

10.05%

878

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of R.G. Schwarm
R.G. Schwarm
Photo of Matthew H. McKinney
Matthew H. McKinney
Photo of Douglas Gross
Douglas Gross
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More