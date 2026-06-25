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25 June 2026

DOJ’s FOCUS Initiative — The Rise of Data-Miner Whistleblowers (Video)

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The Department of Justice's new FOCUS Initiative marks a significant shift in False Claims Act enforcement, prioritizing data-driven qui tam cases brought by outsiders using publicly available information and analytics.
United States Government, Public Sector
Edward V. Arnold
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In this episode of Claims & Sustains, we unpack DOJ’s new FOCUS Initiative and what it signals about the future of False Claims Act enforcement. We explain the rise of “data-miner” whistleblowers—outsiders using publicly available data and analytics to identify alleged fraud—and how DOJ is prioritizing high-quality, data-driven qui tam cases. For contractors, the takeaway is clear: FCA risk is no longer just about insiders—it’s increasingly about what your data reveals.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Edward V. Arnold
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