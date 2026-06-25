DOJ’s FOCUS Initiative — The Rise of Data-Miner Whistleblowers (Video)

- in United States
- with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries
- within Compliance topic(s)
In this episode of Claims & Sustains, we unpack DOJ’s new FOCUS Initiative and what it signals about the future of False Claims Act enforcement. We explain the rise of “data-miner” whistleblowers—outsiders using publicly available data and analytics to identify alleged fraud—and how DOJ is prioritizing high-quality, data-driven qui tam cases. For contractors, the takeaway is clear: FCA risk is no longer just about insiders—it’s increasingly about what your data reveals.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]