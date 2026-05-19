The CommLaw Group Reaffirms Its Founding Vision And Announces A Renewed Client-Service Model For The AI Era

The CommLaw Group announces a strategic return to its founding principles, emphasizing practical legal counsel, alternative fee arrangements, and responsible AI integration through its Collaborative Vigilance approach.

Roth Jackson and Marashlian & Donahue’s strategic alliance delivers premier regulatory, litigation,and transactional counsel in telecommunications, privacy, and AI—guiding global technology innovators with forward-thinking strategies that anticipate risk, support growth, and navigate complex government investigations and litigation challenges.

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The CommLaw Group is entering an important new chapter—one rooted not in reinvention for its own sake, but in a return to the principles that first shaped the firm nearly two decades ago.

When The CommLaw Group was founded in 2006, its purpose was clear: to provide communications providers, technology companies, entrepreneurs, and regulated businesses with practical, business-minded legal counsel delivered in a more responsive, efficient, and accessible manner than traditional law firm models often allowed. The firm was built for clients who needed more than narrow legal answers. They needed judgment, creativity, regulatory fluency, commercial awareness, and trusted advisors who understood the realities of building, operating, and scaling businesses in complex regulated markets.

That founding vision remains the firm’s north star.

Over the years, The CommLaw Group has grown and evolved, serving clients across communications, technology, privacy, compliance, and regulatory matters. Like many professional organizations, the firm has also experienced changes in personnel, practice focus, and client service philosophy. Recent transitions provide an opportunity to clarify where the firm is headed—and to reaffirm the principles that will guide it going forward.

For clients, the message is simple: The CommLaw Group remains strong, focused, and committed to the practical, entrepreneurial, client-centered model that has long distinguished the firm.

In the near future, the firm will announce new additions to its professional team. These additions will reflect the direction in which The CommLaw Group is moving: experienced professionals in telecommunications law and telecom-adjacent practices who bring real-world experience, practical judgment, and a modern approach to client service.

The firm is intentionally building a team of mid-level attorneys and professionals who understand both regulated communications markets and the changing expectations of sophisticated clients. They are digital natives, but not technology absolutists. They believe technology should improve the delivery of legal services, not strip those services of judgment, accountability, or human connection.

They also share a common belief that the future of outside counsel will not be defined by the traditional billable-hour grind. It will be defined by collaboration, communication, soft skills, problem-solving, and a willingness to partner with clients in designing the right approach to the work at hand. The goal is to serve the client’s needs, solve its problems, manage its risks, and help its leaders make sound decisions with confidence.

That philosophy will guide the firm’s renewed direction.

The CommLaw Group’s next chapter will emphasize four core commitments.

First, we will continue to deliver practical legal and regulatory guidance grounded in judgment, not merely technical analysis. Our clients operate in real markets, under real budget constraints, and often amid significant uncertainty. They need counsel that identifies risk, but also helps them move forward with solutions that are legally sound, commercially realistic, and tailored to their objectives.

Second, we will continue to pair legal services with compliance strategy, operational insight, and business practicality. The relationship between The CommLaw Group and The Commpliance Group remains central to this model. Together, the organizations help clients understand their legal obligations and develop workable systems, processes, and remediation strategies to meet them efficiently.

Third, we will continue to embrace alternative and value-based service models where appropriate. The firm was never intended to be a conventional “hours-first” law firm. Many clients are better served by thoughtful scopes of work, fixed-fee arrangements, project-based pricing, phased engagements, and other approaches that promote transparency, accountability, and efficiency.

Fourth, we will thoughtfully and responsibly integrate artificial intelligence into the delivery of legal services—not as a substitute for legal judgment, but as a tool to enhance efficiency, reduce unnecessary cost, improve responsiveness, and expand the depth of research and analysis available to our attorneys and clients.

The CommLaw Group’s approach to AI will be guided by what we call Collaborative Vigilance.

Collaborative Vigilance recognizes that AI is already changing how clients, in-house legal teams, compliance professionals, and outside counsel identify issues, gather information, test assumptions, and develop preliminary analysis. Used properly, AI can accelerate research, organize facts, identify patterns, summarize complex materials, and help clients and counsel move from question to answer more efficiently.

But AI is not judgment. It is not professional responsibility. It is not client knowledge. It is not regulatory experience. And it is not a replacement for trusted counsel.

The CommLaw Group’s model is therefore not blind reliance on AI, nor reflexive resistance to it. It is a collaborative model in which attorneys, clients, and in-house counsel use AI responsibly—while maintaining the verification, context, experience, ethical safeguards, and independent legal analysis that sound counsel requires.

This approach reflects the principles discussed in the firm’s recent work on AI in attorney-client relationships, which emphasizes that AI should be treated as an enhancement to legal practice, not a substitute for professional judgment, ethical reasoning, or attorney accountability. Effective AI adoption requires clear governance, attorney oversight, protection of confidential information, client communication, and continuing vigilance as the technology evolves.

For clients, this means The CommLaw Group will be prepared to engage with AI-generated materials, client-created analyses, in-house legal workflows, and emerging AI-enabled compliance processes—but carefully. We will help clients understand when AI outputs may be useful, when they may be incomplete, when assumptions need to be tested, and when independent legal analysis is essential. We will work with clients who want to use AI to become more efficient, but we will not allow efficiency to come at the expense of accuracy, ethics, privilege, confidentiality, or sound judgment.

This is the future-facing version of the same principle on which the firm was built: meeting clients where they are, understanding the realities they face, and helping them move forward with confidence.

The CommLaw Group recognizes that change can create uncertainty. Clients may have questions about continuity, staffing, subject-matter coverage, institutional knowledge, and the firm’s long-term direction. Those questions are fair. Our answer is direct.

We are here. We are engaged. We are focused. And we are moving forward with clarity.

The firm’s leadership remains committed to the communications, technology, privacy, compliance, and regulatory communities we serve. We will continue investing in talented professionals, modern tools, collaborative workflows, and client service models that reflect the needs of today’s marketplace.

We will also continue doing what The CommLaw Group has always done: exploring smart, strategic ways to expand capacity and deepen the resources available to our clients. That includes partnering with like-minded law firms and experienced practitioners whose values, judgment, and client-service philosophy align with our own, as reflected in our strategic associations.

For us, growth has never been about growth for its own sake. The key—for the firm and our clients—is consistency, philosophical alignment, and the disciplined addition of the right talent at the right moment. Client demand remains overwhelmingly strong, and we intend to meet that demand thoughtfully through new attorneys, additional strategic affiliations, collaborative service models, technology-enabled workflows, and other practical approaches that allow us to serve clients effectively without compromising the principles that define the firm.

The departure of individual attorneys does not alter the firm’s mission. Rather, it gives us the opportunity to recommit to the model that made The CommLaw Group distinctive from the beginning: practical counsel, entrepreneurial thinking, regulatory depth, disciplined efficiency, and genuine partnership with our clients. We will grow smartly, add talent carefully, and remain open to a variety of approaches for meeting client needs—so long as those approaches reflect the same core philosophy: the right professionals, on the right projects, at the right price, delivering work in the manner best suited to the client’s objectives.

In the coming weeks and months, clients can expect additional announcements regarding the firm’s evolving structure, new team members, service offerings, technology-enabled workflows, AI governance resources, and expanded collaboration between The CommLaw Group and The Commpliance Group.

A central part of that evolution will be the continued development of VisionAI+ Law Group, the firm’s AI, privacy, data protection, and emerging technology practice. VisionAI+ Law Group reflects the firm’s belief that AI is not merely a technology issue. It is a legal, regulatory, operational, ethical, contractual, governance, and risk-management issue. Clients increasingly need counsel who can help them understand not only what AI can do, but how AI should be adopted, governed, disclosed, contracted for, supervised, and integrated into real-world business operations.

VisionAI+ Law Group is designed to help clients navigate the legal and regulatory implications of artificial intelligence, privacy, data use, cybersecurity, communications technologies, vendor relationships, internal governance, and responsible innovation. It will also serve as a natural extension of the firm’s Collaborative Vigilance model: helping clients, in-house counsel, compliance teams, and outside counsel use AI responsibly, efficiently, and with appropriate safeguards.

The firm also expects to further develop and coordinate with VisionAI+ Consulting Group, which will focus on practical AI governance, readiness, workflow design, implementation support, training, policy development, and operational risk management. Many AI-related challenges are not purely legal questions. They involve process, people, systems, documentation, procurement, supervision, and change management. By coordinating legal guidance through VisionAI+ Law Group with practical implementation support through VisionAI+ Consulting Group, clients will have access to a more complete and integrated approach to AI adoption and governance.

Together, VisionAI+ Law Group and VisionAI+ Consulting Group reflect the same philosophy that has long guided The CommLaw Group and The Commpliance Group: clients are best served when legal analysis, compliance strategy, operational practicality, and business judgment are aligned. The objective is not to create complexity. It is to help clients make sound decisions, manage risk, adopt new tools responsibly, and move forward with confidence.

These changes are designed to strengthen the client experience and ensure that the firm remains positioned as a trusted advisor to communications providers, technology companies, AI-enabled businesses, privacy-conscious organizations, and other clients navigating markets where law, technology, compliance, and business strategy increasingly converge.

The CommLaw Group’s next chapter is not a departure from its past. It is a restoration of its original promise—updated for the realities, tools, risks, and opportunities of the present moment. As client needs evolve, the firm will continue evolving with them: thoughtfully, strategically, and with the same practical, entrepreneurial, client-centered philosophy that has defined The CommLaw Group from the beginning.

We are grateful for the trust our clients have placed in us over the years. We look forward to continuing to earn that trust through responsiveness, judgment, transparency, innovation, and principled legal counsel.

The CommLaw Group is moving forward with confidence, clarity, and renewed purpose.

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