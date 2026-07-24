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24 July 2026

You're Invited To Climate Week NYC: "Navigating The New Rules On Environmental Marketing: Perspectives From The U.S. And The E.U."

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The International Advertising Association and Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance present a comprehensive program examining the rapidly evolving landscape of environmental marketing regulations. With new state laws emerging in the United States and the European Union's Empowering Consumers for the Green Transition Directive taking effect, this event brings together leading experts to discuss compliance strategies and the latest developments shaping how companies promote environmental benefits.
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Jeffrey A Greenbaum (Frankfurt Kurnit Klein Selz)
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uring Climate Week NYC, the International Advertising Association and the Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance are co-sponsoring, “Navigating the New Rules on Environmental Marketing: Perspectives from the U.S. and the E.U.”

The rules governing environmental marketing are evolving rapidly around the world. With new state laws being passed in the United States, and the Empowering Consumers for the Green Transition Directive going into effect in the European Union in September, and with litigation around the world that is changing how we think about environmental marketing claims, there's a great deal that marketers need to consider before promoting the environmental benefits of their products. This program will be bring you up-to-date on the most important developments in the United States and in the European Union. 

We're very pleased to have the head of the National Advertising Division, Phyllis Marcus, kick off the program with insights into how self-regulation is leading the charge in thinking about environmental marketing. We're also very pleased to have two lawyers from the E.U. joining us in New York to bring us the latest thinking from the E.U.

The program will take place on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at Frankfurt Kurnit's offices at 28 Liberty Street in Manhattan.

Here's the agenda:

9:00 a.m. – Registration and breakfast

9:30 a.m. – View from the National Advertising Division

Phyllis Marcus, Vice President, National Advertising Division, BBB National Programs

10:00 a.m. - Developments in the United States

Jeffrey A. Greenbaum, Managing Partner, Frankfurt Kurnit, Global Secretary, International Advertising Association, and Immediate Past President, Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance

10:30 a.m. – Developments in the European Union

Jacek Myszko, Partner, Soltysinki Kawecki & Szlezak, and GALA Member, Poland

Soren Petzcker, Partner, Heuking, and GALA Member, Germany

11:00 a.m. - Putting it All Together

Peri Fluger, General Counsel, Ruder Finn

Jordyn Milewski, Counsel, Frankfurt Kurnit

Jacek Myszko, Partner, Soltysinki Kawecki & Szlezak, and GALA Member, Poland

Soren Petzcker, Partner, Heuking, and GALA Member, Germany

La Toya Sutton, Director of Legal (Marketing and Communications), The Clorox Company

11:30 a.m. - Wrap-Up

***

For more information, and to register, click here. We hope you'll join us!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Jeffrey A Greenbaum (Frankfurt Kurnit Klein Selz)
Jeffrey A Greenbaum (Frankfurt Kurnit Klein Selz)
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