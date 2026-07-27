You're Invited: New York City Bar's 25th Annual "Hot Topics In Advertising & Marketing Law" Program

On September 23, 2026, the New York City Bar will be hosting the 25th edition of its annual “Hot Topics in Advertising & Marketing Law ” program. The program, which provides CLE credits, will be held virtually, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

When we created this program 25 years ago, the goal was to provide an annual update to marketers on the most important legal developments from the past year and to give them key insights into what to expect in the coming year. Over the years, we've had great speakers from government, self-regulation, and brands, as well as from outside counsel from the U.S. and around the world.

This year, to mark the 25th anniversary of the program, we'll first take a look back at how advertising law has changed over the last 25 years, and how those developments will impact advertisers' decision-making in the future. Then, we'll cover current federal, state, and local enforcement actions and priorities, as well as self-regulatory enforcement and guidance, and other hot topics, in order to help advertisers and their counsel get up to speed for the next 25 years!

Here's the agenda:

How Has Advertising Law Evolved Over the Last 25 Years?

Nancy Felsten, Davis Wright Tremaine

Kenneth R. Florin, Loeb & Loeb

Linda Goldstein, CM Law

Jeffrey A. Greenbaum, Frankfurt Kurnit

Ronald R. Urbach, Davis + Gilbert

Looking Forward - How Is Industry Going to Govern Itself?

Michael Ostheimer, Attorney, BBB National Programs - National Advertising Division

Alice Himsworth, Senior Counsel, Google, and Chair, ICC Advertising & Marketing Commission

Michael S. Isselin, DLA Piper, and Legal Counsel, The Joint Policy Commitee

Looking Forward - What Are the Key Enforcement Issues?

Julia Solomon Ensor, Reed Smith

Clark Russell, Deputy Bureau Chief, Bureau of Internet and Technology, New York State Office of the Attorney General

Michael Tiger, General Counsel, New York City Department of Worker and Consumer Protection

For more information, and to register, click here.

We hope you'll join us!