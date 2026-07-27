ARTICLE
27 July 2026

You're Invited: New York City Bar's 25th Annual "Hot Topics In Advertising & Marketing Law" Program

GA
Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA)

Contributor

Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA) logo
With firms representing more than 90 countries, each GALA member has the local expertise and experience in advertising, marketing and promotion law that will help your campaign achieve its objectives, and navigate the legal minefield successfully. GALA is a uniquely sensitive global resource whose members maintain frequent contact with each other to maximize the effectiveness of their collaborative efforts for their shared clients. GALA provides the premier worldwide resource to advertisers and agencies seeking solutions to problems involving the complex legal issues affecting today's marketplace.
Explore Firm Details
The New York City Bar's 25th annual Hot Topics in Advertising & Marketing Law program will examine how advertising law has transformed over the past quarter-century and explore the evolving landscape of industry self-regulation and enforcement priorities. Leading experts from government agencies, self-regulatory bodies, and major law firms will provide critical insights into current federal, state, and local enforcement actions while helping advertisers navigate the legal challenges ahead.
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Jeffrey A Greenbaum (Frankfurt Kurnit Klein Selz)
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA) are most popular:
  • within Tax, Government and Public Sector topic(s)

On September 23, 2026, the New York City Bar will be hosting the 25th edition of its annual “Hot Topics in Advertising & Marketing Law ” program. The program, which provides CLE credits, will be held virtually, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

When we created this program 25 years ago, the goal was to provide an annual update to marketers on the most important legal developments from the past year and to give them key insights into what to expect in the coming year. Over the years, we've had great speakers from government, self-regulation, and brands, as well as from outside counsel from the U.S. and around the world.

This year, to mark the 25th anniversary of the program, we'll first take a look back at how advertising law has changed over the last 25 years, and how those developments will impact advertisers' decision-making in the future. Then, we'll cover current federal, state, and local enforcement actions and priorities, as well as self-regulatory enforcement and guidance, and other hot topics, in order to help advertisers and their counsel get up to speed for the next 25 years!

Here's the agenda:

How Has Advertising Law Evolved Over the Last 25 Years?

  • Nancy Felsten, Davis Wright Tremaine
  • Kenneth R. Florin, Loeb & Loeb
  • Linda Goldstein, CM Law
  • Jeffrey A. Greenbaum, Frankfurt Kurnit
  • Ronald R. Urbach, Davis + Gilbert

Looking Forward - How Is Industry Going to Govern Itself?

  • Michael Ostheimer, Attorney, BBB National Programs - National Advertising Division
  • Alice Himsworth, Senior Counsel, Google, and Chair, ICC Advertising & Marketing Commission
  • Michael S. Isselin, DLA Piper, and Legal Counsel, The Joint Policy Commitee

Looking Forward - What Are the Key Enforcement Issues? 

  • Julia Solomon Ensor, Reed Smith
  • Clark Russell, Deputy Bureau Chief, Bureau of Internet and Technology, New York State Office of the Attorney General
  • Michael Tiger, General Counsel, New York City Department of Worker and Consumer Protection

For more information, and to register, click here.

We hope you'll join us! 

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Jeffrey A Greenbaum (Frankfurt Kurnit Klein Selz)
Jeffrey A Greenbaum (Frankfurt Kurnit Klein Selz)
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More