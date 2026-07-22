All Bets Are Off As Polymarket Faces Lawsuit Over Influencer Campaigns (Podcast)

A lawsuit against Polymarket alleges the prediction market platform orchestrated undisclosed influencer campaigns featuring simulated betting videos that appeared to show real winnings. The case highlights how consumer groups and private plaintiffs are increasingly enforcing influencer marketing rules even as FTC priorities shift, underscoring the critical importance of transparent disclosures and authentic content for brands working with creators.

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In this episode, we unpack the lawsuit against prediction market platform Polymarket, which accuses the company of orchestrating undisclosed influencer campaigns, promoting simulated betting videos that appeared to show real winnings, and using viral ​“clipping” tactics designed to make paid content look organic. The case serves as a timely reminder that, even as FTC enforcement priorities evolve, consumer groups and private plaintiffs are increasingly stepping in to police influencer marketing practices. For brands working with creators, the message is clear: transparent disclosures, authentic content, and compliance with endorsement rules remain essential to avoiding legal and reputational risk.

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