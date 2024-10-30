ARTICLE
30 October 2024

2024 Election Preview (Podcast)

FL
Foley & Lardner

Contributor

Foley & Lardner logo
Foley & Lardner LLP looks beyond the law to focus on the constantly evolving demands facing our clients and their industries. With over 1,100 lawyers in 24 offices across the United States, Mexico, Europe and Asia, Foley approaches client service by first understanding our clients’ priorities, objectives and challenges. We work hard to understand our clients’ issues and forge long-term relationships with them to help achieve successful outcomes and solve their legal issues through practical business advice and cutting-edge legal insight. Our clients view us as trusted business advisors because we understand that great legal service is only valuable if it is relevant, practical and beneficial to their businesses.
Explore Firm Details
It's election season, which means there are almost as many campaign commercials as there are pumpkin-spiced treats these days.
United States Energy and Natural Resources
Photo of Joel E. Meister
Photo of David Markey
Photo of Dennis Cardoza
Photo of John Strom
Authors

It's election season, which means there are almost as many campaign commercials as there are pumpkin-spiced treats these days. But what does the campaign trail tell us about the future of energy policy in Washington? On this episode of the Powered podcast, we are joined by Dennis Cardoza and John Strom from Foley's Public Affairs and Government Solutions team to shed some light on what the 2024 election and its aftermath could mean for the prospects for energy infrastructure in United States. This episode will unpack what election season has revealed about the future of federal energy tax incentives, the energy sector as an area of geopolitical concern for both parties, and how individual races and shake-ups could influence energy policy decisions in Congressional committees and in Executive Branch agencies.

On the Powered podcast, Foley's Renewable Energy Team will bring you the key issues of the day in the renewable energy sector and energy transition market, the people making projects and deals move forward, and put it all into perspective so you're ready to tackle tomorrow.

Please subscribe to be notified of future episodes from Powered by Foley and related content from the Energy Current.

1537664a.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Joel E. Meister
Joel E. Meister
Photo of David Markey
David Markey
Photo of Dennis Cardoza
Dennis Cardoza
Photo of John Strom
John Strom
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More