2024 Election Preview (Podcast)

It's election season, which means there are almost as many campaign commercials as there are pumpkin-spiced treats these days. But what does the campaign trail tell us about the future of energy policy in Washington? On this episode of the Powered podcast, we are joined by Dennis Cardoza and John Strom from Foley's Public Affairs and Government Solutions team to shed some light on what the 2024 election and its aftermath could mean for the prospects for energy infrastructure in United States. This episode will unpack what election season has revealed about the future of federal energy tax incentives, the energy sector as an area of geopolitical concern for both parties, and how individual races and shake-ups could influence energy policy decisions in Congressional committees and in Executive Branch agencies.

