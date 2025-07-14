ARTICLE
14 July 2025

Energy Industry Disputes (Podcast)

FL
Foley & Lardner

Contributor

United States Energy and Natural Resources
Whether we like it or not, there's always a chance a dispute will arise during the lifespan of an energy project, which may only accelerate following changes to federal energy tax credits that could significantly upend parties' commercial assumptions. So, what happens when that time comes, and what issues should we be keeping an eye out for within the industry before a disagreement turns into something more significant? Today on the Powered podcast, we are joined by Tony Tootell and Chris McNamara from Foley's Energy & Infrastructure Litigation team to discuss some of the common dispute circumstances they encounter, pitfalls that can be avoided with some extra planning, and the kind of bespoke solutions that can ultimately get a client through a rough spot. Welcome to the conversation...Powered by Foley & Lardner.

On the Powered podcast, Foley's Energy & Infrastructure Team will bring you the key issues of the day in Energy and Infrastructure markets, the people making projects and deals move forward, and put it all into perspective so you're ready to tackle tomorrow.

Please subscribe to be notified of future episodes from Powered by Foley and related content from the Energy Current.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

