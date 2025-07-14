Energy Industry Disputes (Podcast)

Whether we like it or not, there's always a chance a dispute will arise during the lifespan of an energy project, which may only accelerate following changes to federal energy tax credits that could significantly upend parties' commercial assumptions. So, what happens when that time comes, and what issues should we be keeping an eye out for within the industry before a disagreement turns into something more significant? Today on the Powered podcast, we are joined by Tony Tootell and Chris McNamara from Foley's Energy & Infrastructure Litigation team to discuss some of the common dispute circumstances they encounter, pitfalls that can be avoided with some extra planning, and the kind of bespoke solutions that can ultimately get a client through a rough spot. Welcome to the conversation...Powered by Foley & Lardner.

