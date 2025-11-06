ARTICLE
6 November 2025

Energy Tax Credits Hot Topics (Podcast)

If it's Q4 in the energy sector, then I would be willing to bet tax rules are on your mind.
Joel E. Meister, Adam Schurle, and David Markey
If it's Q4 in the energy sector, then I would be willing to bet tax rules are on your mind. From beginning construction to placing projects in service, and then mitigating recapture risks during operations, it can get overwhelming. It also doesn't help that we have had a slew of legislative and regulatory changes from Washington in 2025. On the latest episode of Powered by Foley, we are joined by Adam Schurle from Foley's Tax and Energy practices to break it all down and unpack Tax hot topics in the energy and infrastructure sector. Welcome to the conversation...Powered by Foley & Lardner.

On the Powered podcast, Foley's Energy Team will bring you the key issues of the day in the energy and infrastructure sector, the people making projects and deals move forward, and put it all into perspective so you're ready to tackle tomorrow.

Joel E. Meister
Adam Schurle
David Markey
