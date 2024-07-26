Texas Legislature Energy Outlook (Podcast)

On this episode of the Powered podcast, we are joined by David Cabrales and John Sepehri, members of Foley's Government Solutions Practice from our Austin, Texas office. David and John have been tracking the Texas state legislature's preliminary work on energy issues at the onset of committee hearings and other state policy activity ahead of the Texas legislative session. We'll get into topics that are top-of-mind for state lawmakers and policy proposals we could see gain momentum.

On the Powered podcast, Foley's Renewable Energy Team will bring you the key issues of the day in the renewable energy sector and energy transition market, the people making projects and deals move forward, and put it all into perspective so you're ready to tackle tomorrow.

Please subscribe to be notified of future episodes from Powered by Foley and related content from the Energy Current.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.