ARTICLE
26 July 2024

Texas Legislature Energy Outlook (Podcast)

FL
Foley & Lardner

Contributor

Foley & Lardner logo
Foley & Lardner LLP looks beyond the law to focus on the constantly evolving demands facing our clients and their industries. With over 1,100 lawyers in 24 offices across the United States, Mexico, Europe and Asia, Foley approaches client service by first understanding our clients’ priorities, objectives and challenges. We work hard to understand our clients’ issues and forge long-term relationships with them to help achieve successful outcomes and solve their legal issues through practical business advice and cutting-edge legal insight. Our clients view us as trusted business advisors because we understand that great legal service is only valuable if it is relevant, practical and beneficial to their businesses.
Explore
On this episode of the Powered podcast, we are joined by David Cabrales and John Sepehri, members of Foley's Government Solutions Practice from our Austin, Texas office. David and John have been tracking...
United States Energy and Natural Resources
Photo of Joel E. Meister
Photo of David Markey
Photo of David G. Cabrales
Photo of John Sepehri
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On this episode of the Powered podcast, we are joined by David Cabrales and John Sepehri, members of Foley's Government Solutions Practice from our Austin, Texas office. David and John have been tracking the Texas state legislature's preliminary work on energy issues at the onset of committee hearings and other state policy activity ahead of the Texas legislative session. We'll get into topics that are top-of-mind for state lawmakers and policy proposals we could see gain momentum.

On the Powered podcast, Foley's Renewable Energy Team will bring you the key issues of the day in the renewable energy sector and energy transition market, the people making projects and deals move forward, and put it all into perspective so you're ready to tackle tomorrow.

Please subscribe to be notified of future episodes from Powered by Foley and related content from the Energy Current.

1498204.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Joel E. Meister
Joel E. Meister
Photo of David Markey
David Markey
Photo of David G. Cabrales
David G. Cabrales
Photo of John Sepehri
John Sepehri
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More